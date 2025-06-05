Fantasy Sports

Jaylen Wright Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football

Jaylen Wright brings blazing speed and explosive potential to Miami’s backfield, but will need an injury ahead of him to see significant fantasy value in 2025.

Shawn Childs

Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (25) tries to outrun Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (25) tries to outrun Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Jaylen Wright enters his sophomore season in Miami with elite speed and an outside running style that fits perfectly in the Dolphins' offense. While he showed flashes of upside in college, his limited usage and crowded backfield situation mean he'll need the right opportunity to break out.

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

Over the last two seasons at Tennessee, Wright only had more than 15 rushes in five of his 25 contests. In 2023, he gained an impressive 7.4 yards per rush, helping him set a career-high in rushing yards (1,013) on 137 carries with four touchdowns. Wright also set a new top in catches (22) and receiving yards (141), but he failed to hit on big plays catching the ball (5.7 yards per catch) in his career.

Wright posted a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in 2024. He brings an outside home run style to the run game. His value in pass protection is in question, making him a change-of-pace runner. Wright must secure the ball better while improving his success in tight quarters. I expect him to develop as a pass catcher, but he won’t have the opportunity with Miami without an injury to De’Von Achane.

He drew some late excitement in fantasy drafts last season due to his possible early down handcuff value to Raheem Mostert. Unfortunately, Wright finished with one active game (13/86) and minimal overall results (68/249/0 with three catches for eight yards).

Jaylen Wright Fantasy Football Outlook

The Dolphins brought in Alexander Mattison to compete for touches, but Wright has the college resume to be a more explosive rotational player. Miami wants to feature two backs in their offense, and they favor speed. At the very least, his lack of resume and stats will make Wright an easy handcuff to De’Von Achane.

