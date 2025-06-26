Jaylin Noel Brings Explosive Speed To Texans’ Offense In Wake Of Tank Dell Injury
After four years of steady improvement at Iowa State, Jaylin Noel joins the Houston Texans as a slot receiver with true home-run potential. With elite straight-line speed and return-game savvy, Noel could emerge as a dangerous weapon in space for C.J. Stroud—if he refines his route-running at the next level.
Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans
The Iowa State Cyclones upped Noel's role and opportunity each year. His freshman season started with 39 catches for 269 yards and no scores, followed by success in 2022 (6/619/3), 2023 (66/819/7), and 2024 (80/1,232/8). Along with his growth in stats, he improved his yards per catch (6.9, 9.5, 12.4, and 14.9) every year.
He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine while showing strength in his slot receiver profile (5’10” and 195 lbs.). His open-field running is highlighted by his value returning kicks in college (punts – 53/466 and kickoffs – 37/821). Noel earns his keep with short-area quickness, but his route running isn’t NFL-ready. Iowa State featured him in the middle of the field, where his long speed created advantages that led to some easy catches.
An NFL team should be able to get Noel in winning situations on slants and crossing patterns. He’ll lull a defense to sleep that thinks of him as a zone-buster, only to turn on the jets to daylight behind their linebacking corps. I view Noel in the caliber of Tyler Lockett, but his ceiling may be WR3 at the next level.
Jaylin Noel Fantasy Football Outlook
Houston gives C.J. Stroud another weapon to test a defense over the long field, and the Texans will try to get him in space to take advantage of his ability to make plays with his legs. At best, a late-round fantasy flier who will be challenging to time early in his career.