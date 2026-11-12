JJ McCarthy, Antonio Williams, And More Must-Start Sleepers For Week 10

Every week we have those fringe players on our bench, and we aren't sure whether or not we start or bench them. Those are the players we are taking a look at here. These are the top bench players you should consider starting in Week 10.

QB JJ McCarthy, New York Giants

McCarthy gets the start tonight on Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders in a great matchup. The Commanders are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, and they are particularly susceptible to tight ends. This should allow McCarthy to utilize Isaiah Likely heavily to pile up fantasy points in this game.

He does come with some risk because we have seen him implode in the past, but the Washington secondary probably isn't going to shut down their passing attack. We like McCarthy as a streaming option in Week 10.

RB Audric Estime, New Orleans Saints

Estime is currently lined up to be the starting running back again this week for the New Orleans Saints in a fantastic matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Carolina is allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. If he is the lead back, then he should have a great game.

However, it's not a lock that Estime is the lead back. Travis Etienne has had his 21-day window opened this week and could play on Sunday, and CJ Donaldson is also hoping to get back on the field this week. Be sure to monitor this situation closely if you are planning to start Estime this week.

WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

Williams continues to be the Commanders' sleeper wide receiver that we are targeting now that Terry McLaurin is out. We are rolling with him over guys like Van Jefferson and Treylon Burks this week. The rookie is poised to break out, and we expect that game to come soon.

If we are trying to find a wide receiver we can start in Washington, it's Williams for us. He's also on the field the most, playing 84% of the offensive snaps last week, giving him the most opportunity to stack fantasy numbers.

TE Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Waller finally got targeted as he should be in Week 9 and wasn't playing second fiddle to Tommy Tremble as a pass-catching tight end. He caught eight of 10 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. That was his fourth touchdown of the season.

He has another strong matchup this week against the New Orleans Saints, who are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. We are going right back to him this week and plugging him into our lineups.

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