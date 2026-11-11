JJ McCarthy, Jacoby Brissett, And More Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers

It would be great if we all had a quarterback whom we could plug into our fantasy football lineups each and every week and not have to worry about the position again. However, that's not the case for many of us.

Some of us have to stream quarterbacks based on matchups to try to get us a win each week. We are here to help you do just that. These are the top fantasy football quarterback streaming options for Week 10.

Quarterback Streamers: Week 10

QB Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

Lock is expected to get another start for the Seahawks this week, with Sam Darnold dealing with a quad issue, and the Seahawks have another solid matchup this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

He should have a solid game on Sunday, and at the very least, he hasn't been making mistakes. So far this season, he has thrown five touchdowns and no interceptions. We've also seen him peak with 235 passing yards and three touchdowns. This gives him a safe floor and a decent ceiling in a great matchup this week in Vegas.

QB JJ McCarthy, New York Giants

McCarthy hasn't been good this season, but he also hasn't been a complete disaster. He has proven that he's more than capable of throwing for 250 yards and a touchdown in this offense, and he has a great matchup against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

The Commanders are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. If you are left scrambling for a quarterback, McCarthy could be serviceable enough in a great matchup against Washington.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Baltimore Ravens

This is a tough one because we've never seen Brissett play for the Ravens. Nevertheless, we've seen enough from Brissett to give us enough confidence to consider him a solid streamer this week.

He will match up against the dumpster fire that is the Los Angeles Chargers, and he's surrounded by some solid weapons. The Ravens' new quarterback will have Derrick Henry to hand the ball off to, who the defense will be focused on and stacking the box against, and Zay Flowers catching passes and racking up yards. This is a risky streamer, but Brissett should have both value and upside this week.

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