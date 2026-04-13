JJ McCarthy Reunited With Jim Harbaugh In Return For Another Former First-Round Bust In NFL Mock Trade

In what should have been a shock to no one, Minnesota Vikings former first-round pick JJ McCarthy was a massive disappointment last season. After missing all of 2024 due to injury, he made his NFL debut in 2025 and was a disaster. He was so terrible that it looks like the Vikings have already seen enough of him and are ready to move on.

His value is tanked, but they can still try to get something back for him in a trade, even if it's for pennies on the dollar. There probably aren't a lot of teams that are interested in taking a chance on him. However, there is one coach who might just see the value in what McCarthy can bring to the table.

The Los Angeles Chargers have a first-round bust of their own that they could swap for McCarthy. Jim Harbaugh also just happens to be the coach in Los Angeles. McCarthy and Harbaugh won a National Championship together with the Michigan Wolverines just a few short years ago in the 2023 season.

Minnesota Vikings - Los Angeles Chargers Mock Trade

Minnesota Vikings Receive

QB - Trey Lance

Sixth Round Pick

Los Angeles Chargers Receive

QB - JJ McCarthy

Fantasy Impact

If there are no injuries, this shouldn't have any fantasy pick in redrafts. The hope would be that for dynasty owners, Harbaugh could help develop McCarthy, and Kevin O'Connell could get the most out of Lance.

Whether either quarterback is salvageable is a whole other discussion that we don't know the answer to. We would expect Lance to have a better shot of ending up under center with Murray being the current projected starter in Minnesota. The Vikings have very little invested in him, and he has dealt with injuries. Los Angeles is locked in with Justin Herbert.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Minnesota Vikings

Getting anything for McCarthy is a win for the Vikings at this point. Even a Day 3 pick and backup quarterback who has been just as bad. Lance could be a better fit for the system and at least has the athleticism to be a difference-maker with his legs if called upon for a short stint or he could be utilized in special packages that take advantage of his abilities if needed.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Los Angeles Chargers

Harbaugh was able to win a college championship with McCarthy at Michigan, so perhaps he sees the value in him and gets the most out of him. While McCarthy would cost more, still being on his contract as a first-round pick, he also has that fifth-year option, which would give Harbaugh more time to develop him at a relatively low cost.

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