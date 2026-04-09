Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Busts: Headlined By Drew Allar And Denzel Boston

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to kick off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This three-day event is like Christmas for dynasty fantasy football owners. All the top prospects find their new homes, and soon after, dynasty leagues start holding their rookie drafts.

This is how you build your dynasty franchise, and it's a ton of fun. However, it is also extremely important and can set your team back for years if you draft a pack of duds. You're going to want to avoid potential busts, whether it's because of talent, landing spots, or something else. These are the fantasy busts to avoid from the 2026 rookie class.

QB Drew Allar, Penn State

As we get closer to the NFL Draft, you are going to see his stock rise. This is something I've been saying will happen for months because it happens like clockwork every year.

If you looked at him on the practice field or doing drills, he's the prototype of what a quarterback is supposed to look like. A big player with a cannon for an arm with solid athletic ability. However, there is one issue. He's a bad quarterback.

Everyone wants the hot prospect with rising value and massive upside, but it's not going to work out for Allar. His low football IQ, inability to process and read defenses, subpar footwork, and lack of nuance when throwing the ball will doom him to be an NFL bust. Fantasy owners should not fall for the same trap that an NFL team inevitably will.

RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

We actually like Johnson's ability and skill as a running back, but we are worried about his opportunity on the next level. His poor performance at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine may have tanked his draft stock. The deeper a running back falls in the draft, the less likely they are to have a clear path to a starting job. Johnson will likely have to rely on injuries to get a shot at significant playing time if he falls past Round 3.

This could spell disaster for his fantasy value. If he does end up being drafted higher than we are anticipating, then we will re-evaluate this take, because he's a good football player despite not being the most athletic prospect.

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Boston is the projected first-round wide receiver that we are most concerned with transitioning to the NFL. There are concerns about his speed, which he only exacerbated by not running at the NFL Combine or his Pro Day.

His size, ball skills, and physicality are his selling points at 6'4, 212 pounds. With that said, his struggles against high-end competition and inconsistent route running, combined with his lack of speed and just 35-inch vertical leap, give us serious concerns about whether or not he can excel against NFL competition.

WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Fields is another wide receiver who we worry about making the leap to the next level. He's just not fast enough to play the position at the next level.

The 6'4, 218-pounder topped out with a 4.61 40-yard dash at the combine. If he were able to bulk up a bit and maintain that speed, he'd be an intriguing tight end option, but that's difficult to bank on.

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