JK Dobbins, Xavier Worthy, And More Fantasy Football Bench Players To Start In Week 6

Every week, we have players on our bench who we aren't sure if we should consider starting them or leave them on our bench. Both matchups and opportunities can impact their value. There are even more of those options this week because of all the injuries and bye weeks. These are our top bench players who you should consider starting in Week 6.

QB Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

After being benched late in a blowout loss last week, we expect a big bounce-back game from Kirk Cousins this week. The team has made it clear that they have no intention of turning to 2026 first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza anytime soon.

Through five games, he has thrown for 1,269 yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has impressive numbers this season, and this week he has a tremendous matchup against the Buffalo Bills, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. You should consider starting him as a low-end QB1 this week.

RB JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

Sean Payton took over the play-calling duties, and Dobbins saw his highest snap share, carries, and opportunities of the season. The Seattle Seahawks feel like a scary matchup, but they have actually been middle-of-the-pack against fantasy running backs.

We expect Dobbins to once again see a ton of volume after seeing 18 carries and two targets last week. Payton has shown us over and over that he wants to lean on him. He is a strong RB2 option in tonight's game.

WR Xavier Worth, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have already lost Tyquan Thornton, and it looks like there is a good chance that Rashee Rice could miss Week 6 as well. While everyone is excited about Cyrus Allen, Worthy will likely be the guy who steps up as the WR1 in Kansas City. If, and only if, Rashee Rice is ruled out for Sunday's game against the spiraling Los Angeles Chargers, you should consider getting him into your lineups.

TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh is in need of viable pass-catchers. Michael Pittman Jr. is on injured reserve, and Roman Wilson is set to miss some time as well. Germie Bernard was the hot waiver wire pickup, but Freiermuth is a reliable tight end who Aaron Rodgers trusts.

Freiermuth has seen 27 targets through five games and has caught four touchdowns. Last week, with Wilson going down and Pittman out, Freiermuth caught five passes and two touchdowns on a season-high seven targets. That boost in volume should continue until the Steelers start getting their weapons back.

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