Bills Trade for DJ Moore: Fantasy Football Impact for Josh Allen and Buffalo Offense

The Buffalo Bills have already made a big trade ahead of the start of the new league year on March 11, when the trade will be made official. Buffalo acquired star wide receiver DJ Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick from the Chicago Bears for a 2026 second-round pick.

This was a huge acquisition for the Bills, who have been in dire need of a wide receiver for quarterback Josh Allen since Stefon Diggs left for the Houston Texans a few years back. With the Bills' Super Bowl window seemingly beginning to close, they need to do everything they can to try to win now.

Moore is coming off the least productive season of his career, catching just 50 passes for 682 yards and six touchdowns. His 50 receptions and 682 yards were the lowest totals of his career. However, he will still be just 29 years old this season, and his lack of production can be chalked up to him getting lost in the shuffle with the Bears. They have a ton of young weapons and had too many mouths to feed. He should still have plenty left in the tank.

Fantasy Football Impact of DJ Moore Trade

WR DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

This is a much-needed fresh start for Moore in Buffalo. He will now become the WR1 for an MVP-caliber quarterback with significantly less target competition than he dealt with in Chicago. We expect to see him shoot up draft boards this summer, and that spike in value will be vindicated when he's back up over 1,000 yards in 2026 and catching upwards of eight touchdown passes with a lot more targets.

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rolls out during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Allen was already widely viewed as the fantasy QB1, and this will give him a huge boost. He has not had a true WR1 or anything close to it in years. Moore is a reliable receiver with big-play capabilities, and he's only missed two games due to injury in his eight-year career. This is exactly what Allen needed. Even if Moore isn't an elite option, he's the upgrade they needed.

Chicago Bears Pass-Catchers

The Bears' offense is loaded with young weapons in the passing attack. This is great news for wide receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III, and tight end Colston Loveland. Moving Moore to Buffalo will open up more targets for all of them. We don't expect another player to step up, but for the majority of Moore's 85 targets to spread between these three young potential stars.

