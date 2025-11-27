Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson And 3 Other PrizePicks Plays For TNF: Ravens Vs. Bengals
Week 13 of Thursday Night Football features a highly anticipated Thanksgiving Day showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. On one hand, Cincinnati will look to snap a four-game skid with the return of star quarterback Joe Burrow, who is suiting up for the first time since Week 2. On the other hand, Baltimore will look to build on its current five-game win streak, due in large part to the return of Lamar Jackson, who missed time earlier this season due to a hamstring injury. Both quarterbacks will be among many other fan-favorite players presenting popular PrizePicks lines for TNF. Here are the five top PrizePicks plays for Thursday night’s showdown:
Lamar Jackson Over 1.5 Passing TDs
The Bengals will present an immensely favorable matchup for one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. Jackson and the red-hot Ravens pose a massive threat to the 32nd-ranked defense in the NFL entering Week 13. Though the two-time MVP hasn’t sustained world-beating production since his return, a matchup to take sole control of the AFC North should see Jackson at his best. Earlier this season, Jackson threw four touchdowns against a lowly Miami Dolphins defense on Oct. 30, which presents a comparable game-setting to that of Thursday night, given Cincinnati's defense struggles throughout the season.
Joe Burrow Over 255.5 Passing Yards
Cincinnati’s offense will be tasked with maintaining pace with Jackson and Baltimore’s offense, given the team’s defensive struggles, something that could force Cincinnati to turn away from Chase Brown and the run game in Burrow’s return. The Ravens’ defense has endured its struggles in the passing game this season, entering Week 13 ranked as the No. 24 pass defense in the NFL. Burrow and the Bengals’ passing game should emerge as the leading contributor to Cincinnati’s offense on Thursday night.
Ja’Marr Chase Over 8.0 Receptions
With star wideout Tee Higgins sidelined in Week 13 due to a concussion, Ja’Marr Chase will look to establish a connection with Burrow as the Bengals look to stay afloat. Without Cincinnati’s No. 2, Chase will likely see the vast majority of the target share in the Bengals’ passing game on Thursday night. Chase has eclipsed eight receptions in three of his last five games, posting eight or more targets in each game during that stretch. His volume and production this season present reason for confidence in his TNF line of eight catches.
Andrei Iosivas Over 32.5 Receiving Yards
Third-year wideout Andrei Iosivas is set to take over WR2 duties amid Higgins’ absence from Cincinnati’s passing game. The fan-favorite receiver has posted notable production for the Bengals’ offense over his last five games, eclipsing 45 yards through the air in three of his last five games. With a vastly expanded role on Thursday Night Football, Iosivas projects to continue building on his recent trend of production. With Burrow returning, Iosivas could see his greatest volume of the season thus far.
Derrick Henry Over 18.5 Rushing Attempts
A favorable matchup versus a lowly Bengals defense presents reason to believe in Baltimore’s ground game on Thursday night. A run-heavy Todd Monken offense will likely look to sustain drives on the ground versus one of the league’s worst defenses to this point of the season. Over his last six games, Henry has seen at least 18 carries in every contest, a mark he should eclipse once again in Thursday’s divisional clash.