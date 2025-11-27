Bengals vs Ravens Fantasy Football Preview: Ja'Marr Chase, Mark Andrews Trend Upwards
As we enter Week 13 of the NFL season, we will have a post-turkey primetime matchup between the (3-8) Bengals and the (6-5) Ravens. Cincinnati still has fight, despite very-slim playoff hopes. Joe Burrow is making his return in this game and well, Zach Taylor is just trying to keep his job. On the other hand, the Ravens have won 5-in-a-row and now look to stay on the gas towards the AFC North title. Today, we will review some of the key Fantasy Football players in said game.
Week 13 Bengals vs Ravens Game Information
TV: NBC
Time: 8:15 PM EST
Vegas Line: Baltimore (-7)
Over/Under: 52.5
Baltimore Ravens Week 13 Fantasy Football Projections
Joe Burrow, QB
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: QB8
This will be the first game that Burrow has seen the field since Week 2. It is expected that Burrow is at full-health and so we expect zero limitations, other than pure rust of the arm.
Burrow has historically done well against Baltimore with (299) Passing Yards per Game, over 9 Career Games. The Ravens defense currently stands 24th in Passing Yards Allowed per Game (230) and 15th versus opposing Quarterbacks. I would expect Burrow to be chasing (no pun intended) and thus, entering a pass script.
The Bengals already lead the league in pass-rate (67%). Burrow trends highly and can certainly be started in your lineup.
Chase Brown, RB
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: RB7
Brown has flipped the script since Joe Flacco came to town. Nearly 1/3rd of his season-long rushing yards have come over the last five games. It had literally taken Brown until Week 4 to reach (100) Rushing Yards on the season. He has rushed for 99+ in 3 of his last 5 games.
The Ravens will oppose as the 20th ranked unit in Rushing Yards Allowed per Game (117.5) and they are 20th versus Running Backs. Brown has considerable upside, averaging (2.1) Red Zone Touches + Targets per Game.
Ja'Marr Chase, WR
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: WR1
With the addition of Burrow, there may literally be just one Wide Receiver better than Chase in Fantasy Football — Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Even then, it is a race. Chase has a 33% Target Share and this may go up with Burrow. Without Higgins, Chase fringes on exceeding a 40% Target Share in this game.
The Ravens are 23rd versus Wide Receivers, allowing 154 Yards per Game. Given that the Bengals are well-above average in passing, Chase has a great shot at 100+ Yards. He is averaging (120) Yards per Game against the Ravens (8 Games).
Baltimore Ravens Week 13 Fantasy Football Projections
Lamar Jackson, QB
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: QB4
Let's be real — Jackson is not healthy right now. He can go into his press conferences as claim that he is healthy, but he is not. There is a clear downtick in passing and rushing crispness.
Jackson is averaging (199) Passing Yards per Game. If he had played all 11 Games, the Ravens would be the 22nd ranked Passing Offense. This if far worse than a 2024 season in which Baltimore was 7th in Passing with the same group of weapons.
Jackson should have a good matchup as so I would still start him in Fantasy Football. The Bengals are 32nd in Passing Yards Allowed per Game (260) and 30th versus Quarterbacks.
Derrick Henry, RB
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: RB10
The Ravens have certainly trended downwards in their run game. They are still 6th in Rushing Yards per Game (138), but Henry is well off of his 2024 pace that landed him at nearly (2,200) Yards. Henry is currently pacing for (1,346) Yards. He is the RB10, while he was the RB2 last season.
Henry does have a great matchup today. The Ravens are 31st in Rushing Yards Allowed per Game (156) and they are 32nd versus Running Backs. Henry will have about 60% of Team Red Zone Rushes and he should have well over a 50% chance to find the endzone.
Zay Flowers, WR
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: WR20
Flowers has a stellar Target Share of 33%. We may be surprised a bit, but he has that workload flourishing. As per usual, Flowers lacks much in Touchdowns. He has just (1) Touchdown on the season, thus limiting to being the WR20 in PPR. He is much-so a WR2, but a safe one in-that.
The Bengals are much better versus Wide Receivers, standing 12th best. Flowers is expected to be shadowed by DJ Turner, which bodes poorly for the man.
Mark Andrews, TE
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: TE6
Despite being very boom-or-bust, Andrews is the TE12 in Fantasy Football. He does have a 17% Target Share which elevates to 26% in the Red Zone. The Bengals are the far-worst unit versus Tight Ends, so we love the upside of Andrews. He is a must-start.
Bengals vs Ravens: Players Trending Upwards/Must-Start
- Joe Burrow
- Chase Brown
- Ja'Marr Chase
- Lamar Jackson
- Derrick Henry
- Mark Andrews
Must-Bench
- Zay Flowers - Not a must-bench, but he trends more towards Flex status rather than a WR2 in this matchup.