Bengals vs Ravens Fantasy Football Preview: Ja'Marr Chase, Mark Andrews Trend Upwards

Lamar Jackson career stats vs. Bengals:



🔥203/321 (63.2%)

🔥2,472 Yards

🔥22 TDs | 4 INTs

🔥104.5 QB rating

🔥129 Carries

🔥778 R-Yards (6 YPC)

🔥2 RTD

🔥10-1 Record



