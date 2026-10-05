Joe Mixon Signs With The Seahawks, Impacting Emanuel Wilson's Fantasy Football Value

With first-round pick Jadarian Price landing on injured reserve, the Seattle Seahawks have signed running back Joe Mixon. Mixon has been a fantasy superstar in the past, but missed all of 2025 while recovering from a foot injury. It looked like his career could be over, but he will attempt to make a comeback and return to fantasy relevance with the defending Super Bowl champions.



Breaking: The Seahawks are signing RB Joe Mixon after today’s workout, sources tell @MikeGarafolo. pic.twitter.com/SyxLWo21ug — ESPN (@espn) October 5, 2026

It's unclear when Mixon will get on the field or what his role will be. He will likely form some sort of committee with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. Wilson was the clear lead back in Seattle in Week 4.



Fantasy Impact



RB Joe Mixon, Seattle Seahawks



We know how great Mixon can be, but we don't know what we are going to get from him at 30 years old, coming off a serious foot injury. It's also not clear where he will land in the pecking order of the Seahawks backfield.



Mixon is worth a waiver wire add, but you shouldn't bank on him contributing to your team. He should be viewed as a speculative stash with the hopes that he looks close to his former self. Even if it takes him a while to become acclimated to the system and see more touches, it shouldn't take all that long to figure out if he still has it from an athletic perspective.



If we were to give our best guess, he would likely slide into a role similar to what we saw from Price. Once he gets rolling, we would expect him to see about eight carries and three targets per game, give or take.



RB Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks



Wilson was set to be one of, if not the top waiver wire targets on the week. The addition of Mixon kind of throws cold water on that. That's not to say he can't still be the lead back in Seattle, but those 21 carries and four targets we saw in Week 4 are now much less likely to be a sign of things to come.



His volume is now much more likely to land around 12 carries per game with a few targets. We might still get one more huge volume week out of him in Week 5, but his touches will likely be scaled back after that.



RB George Holani, Seattle Seahawks



This addition of Mixon saps just about any interest fantasy owners could have had in Holani. Both his floor and upside are limited. At best, he could be a desperation flex. There is no need to pick him up off the waiver wire at this point.

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