Jonah Coleman and Denzel Boston Headline Our Week 3 Fantasy Football Rookie Stock Watch

With Week 2 behind us, we are starting to get a feel for the new rookie class. Heading into Week 3, it's important to keep tabs on the rookies as their paths for the remainder of the season become clearer. This is our fantasy football rookie stock watch for Week 3.

Stock Up

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

We have to preface this by saying that Coleman did miss practice today due to a sprained ankle, but he was also the top waiver wire pickup of the week. There is no denying that his stock rose significantly this week.

With RJ Harvey already inactive with a hamstring injury, JK Dobbins exited Week 2 with a hamstring injury of his own. Both Dobbins and Coleman handled 10 carries, with Dobbins rushing for 36 yards and Coleman racking up 39 yards and a touchdown. As long as the ankle injury isn't worse than we are anticipating, Coleman has a chance to step in as the lead back in Denver this week if things fall right for him.

WR Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Boston was not a prospect I was high on through the draft process, but he has gotten his career off to a hot start. In Week 2, he caught five of seven targets for 95 yards and a touchdown, bringing his season totals to seven receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

We do still have some concerns with Boston, most notably the quarterback situation. Deshaun Watson is a much better fit for Boston based on their skill sets. If Shedeur Sanders ends up getting starts, we could see Harold Fannin Jr. and KC Concepcion start getting a lot more targets.

Stock Down

WR Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

It's far too early to panic on Lemon, but it's been a rough couple of weeks to start his career. After totaling -5 yards in Week 1, he caught just one pass in Week 2. His season totals are now at four catches for nine yards and -5 yards rushing. Not ideal.

The talent is there, and we expect him to have a fine career, but we are certainly concerned about his fantasy value for this season. Hopefully he picks up the pace; nevertheless, he's well behind Dontayvion Wicks in the pecking order right now.

WR Elijah Sarratt, Baltimore Ravens

We weren't overly optimistic, but we were hoping to see Sarratt have some sort of an impact last week with Zay Flowers and Ja'Kobi Lane injured, but he wasn't even out there. That's alarming when the team showed they were willing to roll with a rookie in Lane, but Sarratt can't even get on the field when the Ravens are running out Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester, and Chris Moore.

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