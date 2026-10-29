Jonah Coleman And Jeremiyah Love Headline The Week 8 Fantasy Football Rookie Stock Watch

The 2026 NFL rookie class has now played almost half a season, and their first season in the league is beginning to take shape. Some rookies have exceeded our expectations, while others have fallen well short. This is our fantasy football rookie stock watch heading into Week 8.



Stock Up



RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos



Leading up to the start of the season, we were adamant that Coleman would take over the starting job in Denver at some point this season. We may have seen that transition begin in Week 7 when Coleman returned from injured reserve.



Coleman led the Broncos' backfield, playing on 49% of the team's offensive snaps and carrying the ball nine times. JK Dobbins took a back seat, playing on just 23% of snaps and rushing six times. The rookie was also much more efficient, averaging 6.0 yards per carry to Dobbins' 3.8 yards per carry. We expect Coleman's role to continue to grow moving forward.



WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins



Douglas entered the season as the Dolphins' WR1 and caught five passes for 94 yards in Week 1, before injuring his ankle in Week 2. He returned in Week 7 and went off for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

It looks like he will continue to serve as the WR1 in Miami moving forward and could develop into a weekly starter. In his two full games, he has now caught seven of 10 targets for 164 yards and two touchdowns.



Stock Down



RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals



Love's upside coming into the season was that of an elite RB1. That has gone out the window. While there is some hope that he could return and be a league winner, he has to get healthy first.



He has now missed two games with an ankle injury and could miss a third this week. In five games this season, he rushed for 245 yards and one touchdown, while tacking on 36 yards and a touchdown through the air. This has been a disappointing rookie campaign for Love, to say the least, and we don't know when or if it will get better.



RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks



This is beginning to look like a bit of a lost season for Price. The first-round pick wasn't overly productive before going on injured reserve before Week 5, racking up just 119 yards on 28 carries and four receptions for 21 yards without scoring a single touchdown.



Now, Zach Charbonnet is set to return and re-establish himself in the Seahawks' offense while Price remains on IR. Fantasy owners drafted him hoping he would give them RB1 upside. Now, once he returns, fantasy owners would be happy if he could just score his first NFL touchdown or give them a flex-worthy start.

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