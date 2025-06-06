Jonnu Smith Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Jonnu Smith delivered a breakout season with the Miami Dolphins, setting career highs across the board after previously showing flashes of his potential in Atlanta. With uncertainty surrounding the health of Miami's top receivers, Smith stepped up as a top-tier fantasy tight end.
Jonnu Smith, MIA
The move to Atlanta treated Smith well as he set career highs in catches (50), receiving yards (582), and targets (70) in 2023 while scoring three touchdowns. His stats were even more impressive considering he was the TE2 for the Falcons. His best fantasy value came in four games (6/95, 4/36/1, 6/67, and 5/100/1).
Smith capitalized on the demise of Miami’s top two wide receivers, leading to career highs in catches (88), receiving yards (884), and targets (111) while matching his previous top in touchdowns (8). His best production came over his final 12 matchups (7/96/1, 6/101/2, 9/87/1, 10/113, 9/48/1, and 9/56/1). He ranked fourth in tight end scoring (223.40) in PPR formats at age 28.
Jonnu Smith Fantasy Football Outlook:
If Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle stay on the field for 17 games, Smith should see fewer targets. One year’s success drives his fantasy value (5th tight end). At the same time, he showed his potential over the past two seasons, which should command meaningful chances. Smith is a complete wild card for me this draft season due to his higher price point and cloudier opportunity.