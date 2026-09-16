Jordan Love And Carson Wentz Headline Our Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers For Week 2

Whether it's due to injuries, matchups, or strategy, plenty of fantasy football owners will be looking to stream their starting quarterback this week. We will have to see who is available to be streamed and if they have a favorable matchup that we can exploit this week. These are the top fantasy football quarterback streamers for Week 2.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Love will face off against the New York Jets this week. Don't let them shutting down the Tennessee Titans last week fool anybody; the Jets are still one of the worst teams in the league from top to bottom.

Our only real concern is that the Packers could build a lead and not have to throw as much, but luckily their rushing attack could also struggle with Josh Jacobs still sidelined. Not only is the Jets' secondary generally ineffective when it comes to stopping opposing quarterbacks, but their last interception came during the Biden administration, so there is little to fear in that department either. If Love is available to you, plug him in and start him with confidence.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Despite getting off to a slow start in the first half in Week 1, Shough finished the game against the Detroit Lions with 410 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. The matchup this week isn't great against the Baltimore Ravens, but they also aren't necessarily a matchup we are running from because they slowed down Daniel Jones.

Shough is a player we believed in as a potential breakout candidate all summer, and he came out in Week 1 and threw for 400-plus yards and three touchdowns. We are betting on the player here more than the matchup, but we also like his weapons. This passing attack could be much better than many predicted it would be before the start of the season.

Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings

Currently, Kyler Murray is in the NFL's concussion protocol, so we are listing Wentz as the Vikings' starting quarterback. If Murray is able to get cleared and start in Week 2, he can just be swapped in for Wentz here, so that's a situation you will have to monitor if you go this route.

The quarterback isn't the concern here; we will take the Vikings' passing attack against a Chicago Bears defense that allowed Bryce Young to throw for 361 yards and three touchdowns last week. You can argue that the Vikings' quarterbacks are just as good as Young, and this week the Bears will have to deal with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Whoever the starting quarterback for the Vikings is this week will be a great option against that Bears' defense.

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