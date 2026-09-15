Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings Week 2: Drake Maye Could Struggle Without AJ Brown

We now have a week of fantasy football behind us, and we are already heading into Week 2. So, we now have some new information heading into Week 2. Of course, we always think we know how the season is going to go, but things change so quickly in the NFL that you never know who is going to break out and who is going to fall off.

A lot has changed since 2025, but a lot has also stayed the same. All of that is being put into our rankings. These are our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 2.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson and the entire Ravens offense looked incredible in Week 1. This week, he has a matchup against the New Orleans Saints, who got absolutely torched in Week 1 by the Detroit Lions. However, he lost Ja'Kobi Lane this week due to a fractured wrist, and Zay Flowers could also miss this game due to a hamstring injury.

That makes our ranking Jackson as our QB2 this week a bit riskier than it seems on the surface. There is a real chance that he heads into this game with Rashod Bateman as his WR1. The fact that he is still the QB2 in this situation tells you what a special player he is. This could be a throwback performance with Jackson and Mark Andrews dominating the Saints.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

We were very excited about the Maye and AJ Brown connection this season, so it's extremely disappointing to see AJ Brown go down in Week 1 with a high-ankle sprain, which could cost him up to six weeks. To make matters worse, the team also allowed Stefon Diggs to move on and traded away Kayshon Boutte.

Because of this, Maye has to drop in our rankings. You could make a case that the Patriots had one of the worst WR corps in the league last season, but the situation is now significantly worse. While he worked magic last season, this could be a tough month for Maye.

His top wide receiver is an overpaid Romeo Doubs, who is running around the field looking like a bobblehead while passes bounce off his hands. Someone is going to have to step up before he can climb back up our rankings.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

As we predicted all offseason and heading into Week 1, Herbert wasn't any good against the Cardinals. The logic that if Mike McDaniel could have success with Tua Tagovailoa, then things would have to be great with Herbert never made any sense.

This happens year after year with Herbert, and there is a large faction of the fantasy community that cannot accept it. He is a physical specimen who looks like he was built in a lab to be an NFL quarterback. Also, he's not a particularly good quarterback, and he certainly isn't on the same level mentally as a high-end quarterback when it comes to decision-making, diagnosing defenses, and dealing with high-pressure moments.

The bottom line is that he's not that guy and is never going to be that guy. Herbert just isn't built like that. Accept it.

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