Jordan Mason, Braelon Allen And 2 More Late-Round Fantasy Football Running Backs
We all know it's important to get star running backs in fantasy football. They are easy to identify and can dominate your leagues. However, it's in the late rounds where you find the real league winners. The guys who come at a low cost and end up being a major factor as the year wears on. These are the best late-round running backs in fantasy football this season.
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Pick 105
There is a real chance that Mason leads one of the best offenses in the NFL in carries this season. The Minnesota Vikings brought him in to reduce the workload of Aaron Jones who will turn 31 this season and is coming off the most carries of his career. Mason projects to lead the team in both early-down, and goal-line work in 2025. The Vikings tried to find someone to take carries off Jones' plate last season, but none of them panned out. This year, Mason could end up being an RB2 you get at pick 105.
JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
Pick 107
Dobbins is running as the RB1 ahead of RJ Harvey at training camp and is expected to handle early-down work to start the season for the Denver Broncos. There is also a chance he plays more passing downs than expected because the rookie has struggled with pass protection. We do expect Dobbins to fade as we get deeper into the season; nevertheless, he could give you a ton of value early, and if you play your cards right, you can get out at just the right time and utilize him as a valuable trade piece.
Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys
Pick 136
Blue is the only back in Dallas with any upside, and he has a lot of it. Sure, there is bust potential, but all he has to do is beat out Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders to become the RB1 for the Cowboys. We already know Williams is bad and Sanders is much worse. Drafting a dynamic running back with a strong shot at being the lead back in their offense this late in the draft is an opportunity you can pass up on.
Braelon Allen, New York Jets
Pick 163
From what we've heard all summer out of New York and what they showed in the preseason, the Jets' backfield is going to be a full-blown committee with Allen seeing about half the carries and most of the goal-line work. While we want no parts of Breece Hall for this reason at his draft cost, we want to grab Allen at pick 163. There is also a real chance that when things go bad for the Jets this season, and notice I said when and not if, they could trade Hall because it doesn't seem like he'll be signing a long-term deal with the team. That would make Allen an incredible value this late in drafts.
Allen is arguably the most valuable handcuff in all of fantasy football.