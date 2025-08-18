Zach Charbonnet, Ray Davis, And 8 More Fantasy Football Handcuff Running Backs
When building a fantasy team, it’s wise for managers to protect their running back investments with the strategy of “the handcuff.” Especially in today’s NFL, where true workhorse backs are rare, many backup running backs could be viable weekly fantasy options, even with the starter still seeing significant touches.
If the starter misses time due to injury, the handcuff is thrust into a heavier workload, making them an important part of any draft plan. Here are 10 of the most enticing handcuffs heading into prime draft season over the next few weeks, in no particular order.
Seattle Seahawks – Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet
Kenneth Walker III has yet to play a full season in his three years in the pros. He went for 1,050 rushing yards during his rookie season with nine touchdowns, but his production has declined steadily the last two seasons on the ground. However, he has increased reception stats and looks to put it all together in 2025.
Walker is being selected in the earlier rounds, and with him at risk to miss games sporadically, Zach Charbonnet is waiting in the wings in Seattle. Charbonnet scored nine touchdowns in 2024, along with 909 scrimmage yards along with 42 receptions on 52 targets. With a career catch percentage of 81.5%, Charbonnet makes for a quality depth bench player even with a healthy Walker, who could even challenge him for carries.
Minnesota Vikings - Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason
Aaron Jones is 30 and enters his ninth NFL season, and second in Minnesota. While having a fine year in 2024 with 1,138 rushing yards and 51 receptions for another 408 yards, Jordan Mason joins the backfield. Mason spent his first three seasons as a pro in San Fransisco and was a valuble early waiver wire add in 2024 when Niners superstar Christian McCaffrey was hurt before Week 1.
Those owners lucky enough to attach Mason to McCaffrey during their drafts know the value of the handcuff strategy, and Mason could even contend to jump over Jones in 2025. Jones and Mason are being drafted just a few rounds apart, so making them both roster selections could be a prudent play.
Cincinnati Bengals – Chase Brown and Tahj Brooks
Chase Brown broke out in his second season, logging 283 touches in 2024 after being sparingly used as a rookie. Rookie Tahj Brooks provides a strong complement and could see meaningful work regardless. The Texas Tech standout had a stellar college career, and his skill set should translate well to the pros.
Buffalo Bills – James Cook and Ray Davis
James Cook was a fantasy star last season, while rookie Ray Davis performed well in a top 10 rushing offense. Cook earned a hefty extension after a contract year, but the Bills may look to lighten his workload and preserve his longevity by working Davis in more often. Davis also brings passing-game upside, catching 17 of 19 targets for three touchdowns as a rookie, in addition to 442 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. If Cook misses time, Davis could easily vault into RB1 territory.
Arizona Cardinals – James Conner and Trey Benson
James Conner enters his ninth season after playing 16 games last year, but durability remains a concern at age 30. Managers should target second-year back Trey Benson as insurance. Conner has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with at least nine touchdowns each year, but Benson’s role should expand beyond the 69 touches he saw as a rookie. If Conner misses time, Benson could be a reliable flex option.
Dallas Cowboys – Javonte Williams and Jaydon Blue
Rookie Jaydon Blue may eventually leapfrog Javonte Williams on the Cowboys’ depth chart. Blue impressed early in camp before an ankle injury slowed him down, while Williams arrives in Dallas after four disappointing years in Denver, averaging just 3.65 yards per carry over the last two seasons. Blue’s big-play ability, shown at Texas where he averaged 5.4 yards per attempt and scored 18 touchdowns, makes him an attractive late-round flier with upside.
Cleveland Browns – Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson
The Browns’ backfield could get complicated with rookies Dylan Sampson and Quinshon Judkins in the mix. Jerome Ford held down the role after Nick Chubb’s injury in 2024, but his long-term grip on the job is uncertain. Judkins’ offseason arrest further clouds his availability, putting Sampson in position to challenge for the starting job.
In fact, Sampson is already being drafted ahead of Ford in some formats. The Tennessee product is coming off a huge 2024 season with 1,492 rushing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 143 receiving yards.
Chicago Bears – D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai
New head coach Ben Johnson turned the Lions’ backfield into one of the NFL’s best with a dual-back approach, and he could apply a similar strategy in Chicago with D’Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai. Swift had a solid debut season with the Bears, while Monangai has impressed in the preseason. Both could see steady usage, making Monangai a smart handcuff with long-term upside.
Miami Dolphins – De’Von Achane and Ollie Gordon
De’Von Achane is one of the league’s premier dual-threat backs, leading all RBs in receptions and receiving yards last season. Rookie Ollie Gordon has recently surged into the RB2 role, outperforming Jaylen Wright and benefiting from Alexander Mattison’s season-ending injury. Achane is a top 15 pick but is dealing with a minor soft tissue issue, making Gordon a valuable late-round stash with significant upside.
New York Jets – Breece Hall and Braelon Allen
Breece Hall has delivered back-to-back elite seasons with 1,585 and 1,359 scrimmage yards in 2023 and 2024, along with 17 total touchdowns. Despite his production, uncertainty surrounds his workload with new QB Justin Fields under center. Braelon Allen had a solid rookie campaign and is expected to see an uptick in touches. With trade rumors occasionally swirling around Hall, Allen could become one of the most valuable mid-to-late round picks of the draft.