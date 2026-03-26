Jordyn Tyson Landing Spots: 3 Destinations For Arizona State WR In 2026 NFL Draft

The Arizona State Sun Devils are sending a top wide receiver prospect to the NFL in All-American wideout Jordyn Tyson. Tyson is coming off a stellar 2025 campaign, garnering recognition as one of the top-three wideouts in his class. The star receiver presents a dynamic skillset with NFL-readiness, and is likely to fall off the board within the first 15 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Tyson broke out as a junior in 2024. He racked up 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 11 touchdowns, followed up by another big campaign in 2025. Tyson hauled in 61 passes for 711 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in a shortened nine-game season. He’s receiving plenty of attention from teams around the NFL ahead of next month’s draft, offering WR1 upside at the next level. Let’s look at three potential destinations for Tyson as he gears up to start his NFL career:

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is disappointed in having to try for a field goal to tie the game after several unsuccessful drives to the end zone during second half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills bolstered their receiving corps in a big way following the team’s premature postseason exit. Earlier this offseason, Buffalo traded for Pro Bowl receiver and former Chicago Bear DJ Moore, pairing him up alongside Khalil Shakir. Still, the team needs additional help at wide receiver. Keon Coleman hasn’t panned out to this point of his career, as his relationship with the team quickly deteriorates. The Bills could target Tyson with the No. 26 overall pick, presenting an enticing landing spot for the incoming rookie. From a fantasy football perspective, Tyson would likely take over the WR2 reins, sliding Shakir to the slot. His deep-ball ability presents a safe floor for production, though his volume of the target share remains in question. Joining Josh Allen, he could post top-30 production among PPR leagues in his rookie season.

Cleveland Browns

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns have a glaring need at wide receiver. The unit ranked near the bottom of the NFL from a production standpoint in 2025, presenting a void for the team to fill in the offseason. The Browns are yet to make a move for a premier receiver at this point in the offseason, but the draft could present the offense with its next franchise target in the passing game in Tyson. In Cleveland, Tyson would be paired with the likes of Harold Fannin Jr., Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond, and projects to take over as the team’s WR1 from the jump. His projected volume would raise optimism among fantasy managers, though questions at the quarterback position could limit consistent fantasy production during his rookie campaign.

New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms upon before an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Jets are expected to target a top receiver prospect with one of their two upcoming first-round picks. The Jets have already been linked to Tyson during the offseason, and could pair him alongside Garrett Wilson in the passing game. The offense has a massive need at the position alongside Wilson, with questions being raised over the quarterback spot following the departure of Justin Fields. From a fantasy football perspective, Tyson’s projections are similar to his situation in Cleveland. He’s slated to establish a consistent role early on, but quarterback concerns could limit his production at times during the season.

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