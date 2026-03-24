Exploring Jordyn Tyson's Fit With Potential NFL Destination

TEMPE -- Former Arizona State football players continue to be a major point of discussion for fans of the program - especially in the month leading into the 2026 NFL Draft, which begins on April 23.

Jordyn Tyson is a three-year member of the program - earning All-Big 12 honors in 2024 and 2025 in the face of returning from a serious knee injury. The ASU legend fought through a hamstring injury suffered in a win over Texas Tech on October 18 to play in the final two games of the regular season, although he exited the loss to Arizona on November 28. He eventually opted to enter the draft in the weeks that followed, and is now gearing towards having a successful pro career.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest point of contention surrounding his draft future has been where the wideout will land, as there is no shortage of franchises that will be interested in an all-world talent at a premium position - how would the superstar fit in this oft-discussed potential destination?

What is Tyson's Fit With New York Jets?

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports has the Jets selecting Tyson with the 16th pick in the draft in what might end up being a steal for the franchise

"The Jets need to get receiver help to go with Garrett Wilson. Tyson might be the most talented in this class, but he has missed a lot of time with injuries."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jets own the 16th pick by virtue of a trade with the Indianapolis Colts during last season, and are in desperate need of adding talent in any way that they possibly can. This adds to the notion that Tyson would be a fit, as he is likely the best prospect the Jets could get at that point in the draft. The idea of pairing Tyson with Garrett Wilson would also open the door for a new era of Jets football that is more open-minded compared to the past lack of innovation that spanned across coaching staffs.