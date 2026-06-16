Jordyn Tyson's Fantasy Football Value Looks Safe With Latest Injury Update

One of the biggest concerns with the New Orleans Saints' first-round pick, Jordyn Tyson, through the 2026 NFL Draft process was his lengthy injury history. It didn't take long for that to become an issue on the next level for the star wide receiver prospect.

He has been sidelined or limited for the majority of OTAs due to a nagging hamstring injury. Tyson is expected to continue to be limited for their mandatory minicamp as well. This is likely just the team being overly cautious, but because of his injury history, this does raise red flags.

Kellen Moore said Jordan Tyson and Christen Miller will have a similar workload during mandatory minicamp as they had during OTAs. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 16, 2026

During his college career, he tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL in 2022, broke his collarbone in 2024, and injured both of his hamstrings last season, which cost him the final three games of the season. This most recent injury could be a re-aggravation of what he was dealing with at the end of the 2025 season.

Fantasy Impact

WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

We don't yet have any reason to believe that this injury will have any impact on his availability for Week 1 or even the preseason, but this is a situation worth monitoring, especially since this same injury cost him the end of his 2025 season.

Tyson projects to immediately step in as a starter for the Saints as the WR2 opposite of Chris Olave, who has plenty of injury concerns of his own. We actually graded out Tyson as a much better prospect than Olave, and as long as he can stay healthy, we wouldn't be shocked if he breaks out this season and surpasses Olave as the team's WR1 or makes it an even split as soon as next season.

His availability will have a significant impact on the Saints' offense, most notably on Olave and second-year quarterback Tyler Shough. If Tyson were to miss any time due to injury this season, Olave will once again be near the top of the league in targets while Tyson is sidelined. We'd expect Devaughn Vele to be forced to step in as the WR2, giving him limited streaming upside as a flex option.

With both Tyson and Olave on the field, Shough becomes an intriguing quarterback sleeper with QB1 upside. He far outperformed expectations in 2025 during his rookie campaign with a lackluster supporting cast, and could break out as a key fantasy contributor this season if Tyson develops and produces like we expect him to.

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