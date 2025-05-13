Josh Allen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions
Josh Allen remains one of fantasy football’s most reliable quarterbacks, combining consistent touchdown production with elite rushing ability. Despite a dip in passing scores, his dual-threat impact keeps him firmly atop early 2025 fantasy rankings.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
After setting a career-high in passing touchdowns (37) in 2020, Allen saw regression in this area over the past four years (36, 35, 29, and 28). He offset this decline by being a beast scoring rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons (111/524/15 and 102/531/12). Allen ranked 2nd (457.35), 1st (457.70), and 4th (424.35) in fantasy points over the past three seasons in four-point passing touchdowns formats.
In 2024, his best two fantasy games (55.30 and 44.90) came on the road in Weeks 14 and 15. Allen had a much better completion rate at home (68.2) than on the road (60.9) while having almost the same passing opportunity (28.6 in Buffalo and 27.9 away from home). He had a floor of 25.00 fantasy points in nine of his 19 full starts. Allen posted three touchdowns or more in eight matchups.
The Bills’ offense favors the run game, especially in the run game. For Allen to regain some lost momentum passing the ball, Buffalo needs Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid to make a significant step forward. In addition, their secondary additions (Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore, and Laviska Shenault) must be more productive than last year’s WR3 (Mack Hollins – 31/378/5) and WR4 (Curtis Samuel – 31/253/1). Khalil Shakir (76/821/4) was the only receiver to catch more than 45 passes.
Josh Allen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook:
Allen has been a trusted fantasy asset over the past five seasons. He sits atop the quarterback rankings in the early high-stakes market despite being outplayed by Lamar Jackson last season. The fantasy market only needs to look at his combined touchdowns (45, 42, 42, 44, and 40) to understand his floor and difference-maker upside. Allen is a foundation player who creates an edge at quarterback.
