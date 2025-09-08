Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson Lead the Top 5 Fantasy Football Offenses in NFL Week 2
Week 1 may have left your fantasy football team out to dry, but lets not be a debby-downer. Lets look to Week 2 where we find a new slate of NFL games with massive opportunity. Surely, the script will flip on its head. It always happens as no team is as good, or bad as the week prior. This has always been my mantra. Look to these five fantasy football offenses to loom large in Week 2.
TOP FIVE FANTASY FOOTBALL OFFENSES - WEEK 2
1. Buffalo Bills
The Bills were unstoppable in their Week 1 victory of the Baltimore Ravens. They put up 41 points on a defense that is meant to be top-five in the NFL. Josh Allen had four total touchdowns across 394 Passing Yards and 30 Rushing Yards. He is the clear leader in the early MVP race.
The Bills now head to New Jersey to face the Jets on Sunday. The defensive effort put forward by the Jets lacked much to be desired in the secondary. They allowed Aaron Rodgers to throw for four touchdowns. I can only imagine what Josh Allen will do...
Week 2 Best Upside Plays: Josh Allen, James Cook, Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid
2. Baltimore Ravens
Their defense may have gotten shredded by the Bills on Sunday night, but they also achieved a 40-Point mark in their season debut. The Ravens will probably only get even better. Mark Andrews only had 1 Catch for 5 Yards, and that will not remain.
The Ravens face off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. If you are scared of Myles Garrett, do not be. The Ravens have averaged 29.5 Pts against the Browns over the last two seasons. This is now the best the Ravens offense has been. The will very likely pop off in a Week 2 matchup where they come in angry post-loss.
Week 2 Best Upside Plays: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews
3. Green Bay Packers
The Packers impressed perhaps the best of any NFL team in Week 1. That laid on the heels of their defense, but the offense also looks up. Week 2 will see a thursday night football matchup as hosts to the Washington Commanders. As they will not travel, this is an advantage to the Cheeseheads.
Contrary to popular belief, scoring on thursday night football does not vary at all to sunday. The Packers are implied to score in excess of 25 Points. This Commanders defense is average across the board. Matt LaFleur will ride momentum and get his team cruising to a 2-0 record. Bobby Wagner is the only elite player on this defense.
Week 2 Best Upside Plays: Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs
4. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles come off of extra rest to play in America's Game of the Week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Steve Spagnuolo may be an elite defensive coordinator, but he lacks the tools to stop this Eagles rushing attack. This showed when they let the Eagles score 40 points in the Super Bowl.
The Eagles will ground and pound the ball relentlessly. If they are smart, they will take shots on the weak Kansas City safety duo and feed Devonta Smith in a favorable slot matchup.
Week 2 Best Upside Plays: Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith
5. Los Angeles Rams
Once again, Sean McVay proved his coaching dominance as the Rams surged to 1-0 in a 14-9 defeat of the Houston Texans. The team may have only achieved 14 points, but this comes against a good Texans defense. Stafford also tossed 245 yards of passing with 130 going to Puka Nacua.
Expect the Rams to have a much larger advantage against the Titans in Week 2. Per FPI, the Titans are the 7th worst defense in the NFL. Their secondary of L'Jarius Sneed and Jarvis Brownlee Jr failed in Week 1, as anticipated. Sneed graded out 36.3 in Week 1, per PFF. Stafford and McVay will school this defense on the road.
Week 2 Best Upside Plays: Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams