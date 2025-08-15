Fantasy Football 2025 Rankings: Puka Nacua Tops the Best Third-Year Wide Receivers
As I look upon the 2023 NFL Draft Class, it was stacked at the wide receiver position. At the top, we saw Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison and deeper, Rashee Rice, Jayden Reed, Marvin Mims. Deeper, Puka Nacua came out the best value pick in the entire draft. These players now enter their third NFL season and it is about time we look back and rank them.
(1) - Puka Nacua
Dog. Animal. Beast. Whatever you want to call him, he is him. Puka Nacua broke out in 2023 for 1,486 Yards. Most people expected the Rams to bust in 2023, but Puka gave them life and between him and Kyren Williams, they became a top NFL offense. This season will all hang on Matthew Stafford, but if he is healthy, Puka is a Top-5 receiver in fantasy football.
Fantasy on SI Projection: WR1
(2) - Jaxon Smith-Njigba
He broke out in a big way last season. JSN caught my eyes years ago when he recorded three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl. The Seahawks then drafted him and he sat behind DK Metcalf, but as Metcalf is now in Pittsburgh, the role for Smith-Njigba will be massive.
Fantasy on SI Projection: WR17
(3) - Rashee Rice
The Chiefs are so very glad to have Rice back from injury this year. He has gelled in a fantastic way with Pat Mahomes and this may be his best year yet. Rice recorded 938 Yards in his rookie year, but is very likely the WR1 in Kansas City this year. He will surely get well over 1,000 Yards in year three.
Fantasy on SI Projection: WR35
(4) - Zay Flowers
Undersized as he is, it has not mattered. Lamar Jackson has found a great connection with Zay Flowers. Out of Boston College, he has lived up to his first round valuation. Despite only 4.4 receptions per game, Zay reached over 1,000 yards in year two. As the Ravens are hungry for a Super Bowl, expect this connection get even better in 2025.
Fantasy on SI Projection: WR28
(5) - Jordan Addison
Addison has been suspended before, he will serve another three games to begin 2025. That being said, he is a premier second option receiver in the NFL. Addison was selected one pick behind Zay Flowers in the NFL Draft, and he probably lived to expectations by most standards. Addison has just under 1,800 yards in 29 career starts, and a formidable 19 touchdowns. JJ McCarthy will need Addison to find success in Minnesota.
Fantasy on SI Projection: WR41
Honorable Mentions:
Josh Downs
Downs has been a very nice addition to the Colts in his last two seasons. They drafted him at 79th overall, but Downs has proven to be borderline first round value. Downs has had 771 and 803 yards in his first two seasons, respectively. This comes with starting just about half the games each season. With many weapons in place, 2025 may be his most tested season to date.
Fantasy on SI Projection: WR43
Jayden Reed
The Packers wide receiver room has been packed, to say the least. Jayden Reed has been the one to stand out in this time. Christian Watson has been injured, and he would really be the only true skill threat. The Packers took Reed at 50th overall and he has delivered. I do think that he will become overshadowed by Matthew Golden this year, but as a slot player he may still provide value.
Dontayvion Wicks was also drafted in this class and managed to outcatch Reed in 2024. That being said, Reed is still a better player in my eyes and will be the WR2 in Green Bay.