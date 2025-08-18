Josh Jacobs 2025 Fantasy Football Forecast, Projections, And Rankings
Josh Jacobs bounced back in a big way during his first year with the Packers, piling up over 1,600 total yards and 16 touchdowns to reestablish himself as a fantasy workhorse. Now entering 2025, he’s viewed as a safe, high-volume RB1 with steady production and sneaky upside for drafters.
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
The Raiders worked Jacobs hard in 2022, leading to 393 touches (23.1 per game), while most fantasy drafters avoided him. He gained 2,053 combined yards with 12 touchdowns and 50 catches, ranking him third in running back scoring (329.30) in PPR formats.
Jacobs gained over 100 rushing yards in six matchups (28/144/2, 21/154/1, 20/143/3, 24/109, 33/229/2, and 26/144/1), which came on two three-game stretches. The Raiders gave him a floor of five catches in five contests (5/31, 5/31, 5/39, 6/28, and 6/74), accounting for 54% of his season’s receptions (50).
After the best success of his career, Jacobs struggled to find running room (3.5 yards per carry) in 2023 while missing the final four weeks with a quad issue. The Raiders gave him 20.8 touches per game, leading to 1,101 combined yards with six touchdowns and 37 catches. He gained over 100 combined yards in three contests (17/58/1 with eight catches for 81 yards, 27/127 with two catches, and 20/110/1 with four catches for 15 yards).
Jacobs had 23 catches after five games, but Las Vegas tapered down his pass-catching opportunity over his final eight matchups (14/103/0 on 24 targets). If he played an entire season, he was on pace to rank as a top 15 running back (finished 28th in fantasy points – 182.30 in PPR formats).
In his first season in Green Bay, the Packers gave Jacobs over 300 touches (337) for the third time in his six-year career. He beat expectations by over 20% in combined yards (1,672) while setting a career-best in touchdowns (15 rushing and one receiving). Over his first seven starts, Jacobs averaged 13.89 fantasy points in PPR formats due to his struggles reaching the end zone (two scores).
Green Bay featured him in the red zone (20-yard – 59, 10-yard – 40, and 10-yard – 22). This opportunity shined brightly in his scoring (15 touchdowns) over his final 11 games. Over this span, Jacobs averaged 20.2 touches and 20.59 fantasy points (199/870/15 with 23 catches for 265 yards).
On the year, he rushed for over 100 yards in only three contests (32/151, 25/127/2, and 26/106/3) while having a 20.00-point fantasy floor in nine of his final 12 games. Jacobs scored fewer than 11.50 fantasy points in only one matchup (Week 3 – 5.80). Five other running backs outscored him (296.30 fantasy points).
Josh Jacobs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projection, And Rankings
Despite his success and high volume opportunity, Jacobs ranks 10th at running back this summer. A year after his two previous seasons with over 300 touches, he underperformed expectations (230.00 and 183.10 fantasy points). At age 27, Jacobs remains in the high-floor running back category. A reasonable starting point in his outlook would be 1,500 combined yards with a dozen scores and at least 40 catches, making him a backend top 12 running back. Let’s call him safe with upside in 2025.
Jacobs is currently the RB10 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.