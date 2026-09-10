Marshawn Lloyd Fantasy Football Stock Could Tumble After Josh Jacobs News

Green Bay Packers embattled running back Josh Jacobs entered a no-contest plea today in court for Misdemeanor Battery, and Misdemeanor Criminal Damage of Propert, which essentially means the legal process is behind him, other than having to pay his fines and attend the counseling that he has agreed to. He has accepted responsibility, and the NFL can now decide what their next plan of action is.



Josh Jacobs has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property, per @mattschneidman.



He is ordered by the court to avoid contacting the victim, attend counseling, and pay restitution to the victim. Jacobs’ attorney said that he has already voluntarily… pic.twitter.com/2A50WP0Ehr — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 10, 2026

We expect him to be removed from the commissioner's exempt list very soon, but that does not mean he will get back on the field. A suspension will almost certainly be handed down, but it would be a shock if it is anything more than six games, and it could be lowered even further with an appeal.



This is overwhelmingly great news for Jacobs' fantasy owners based on where we were about a week ago. There was real fear that he could miss the entirety of the 2026 season, or even see his career come to an end, like what we saw with Ray Rice.



An alleged recording of the incident still looms, but it doesn't feel like it's going to become a major issue. Fantasy owners should be extremely happy with how this has played out up to this point.



Fantasy Impact



RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers



We would be surprised if Jacobs isn't back on the field by Week 7, and there is a chance he's back even sooner. Unless one of his backups absolutely goes off in his absence, there is no reason to believe he won't return to his usual near bell-cow role.



Prior to his off-field issues, we were already a bit down on Jacobs this season. He is now 28 years old, with a ton of carries under his belt, and is coming off an injury-plagued season in which his efficiency dropped significantly.



While this situation doesn't damage his value all that much in our eyes, giving other backs a shot to showcase their talent certainly doesn't improve it either. We view him as a low-end RB2 once he's back on the field and a full-go.



RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers



If you drafted at any point after the news that Lloyd was placed on the commissioner's exempt list, odds are that you overpaid for him. Even if Jacobs were to miss the season, we believe his cost was too high, but now this is a bit of a disaster.



Still, you should get a handful of solid weeks out of him. The same goes for Kaleb Johnson if you invested in him, although that was always a bad idea. There is a real shot he is now cut by mid-season. Start Lloyd while you can because he looks absolutely incredible; his role as a major fantasy contributor will likely be short-lived.

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