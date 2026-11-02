Josh Jacobs Latest Issues Could Force The Packers To Trade For Jonathan Taylor, Causing A Fantasy Football Shift

It has become clear that the off-field issues for Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is not just going to fade away. Three more alleged incidents involving Jacobs have now surfaced. This does not mean Jacobs is guilty of anything and does not mean he will be suspended, but a suspension is a real possibility.

@RapSheet on Josh Jacobs:



“His legal situation is not over… Three additional allegations of abuse by women have been revealed.



The NFL has put out a statement saying they will continue to look into this. The big question here is… ‘Was Jacobs upfront with the league’?” — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) November 1, 2026

The NFL has made it clear that Jacob's case is still open and he can be suspended at any moment if the NFL feels fit. We have to remember that his stint on the commissioner's exempt list technically is not considered a suspension, and those missed games don't have to count toward a suspension. As the public continues to put more pressure on the NFL over Jacobs playing, it could lead to them deciding to suspend him.

A suspension could come as soon as this week or might not come at all, but it's going to be looming until we hear otherwise. The Packers could also make a decision to move on from him. It's not likely, but it is possible if more evidence comes out. This is a situation we will have to monitor closely, but fantasy football owners need to be prepared to lose him at any moment.

Fantasy Impact

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Jacobs has been horrible on the ground since returning, and was particularly bad in Week 8. However, receptions and touchdowns have saved his fantasy value.

In Week 8, he carried the ball 21 times for 39 yards at 1.9 yards per carry, while catching six passes for 13 yards and another touchdown. Despite the wild inefficiency, he has still caught 11 passes and scored three touchdowns in his two games back.

Fantasy owners have to keep plugging him in, but he is yet to rush for 40 yards in a game and has averaged just 2.3 yards per carry. This gives him an extremely low floor if he doesn't find the end zone. Combine that with the looming suspension, and fantasy owners might want to sell high on him after an extremely unimpressive performance, which resulted in plenty of fantasy points.

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

It's possible that all these issues with Jacobs could lead to them deciding to make the move for Jonathan Taylor and move on from Jacobs. There is more to the failing rushing attack in Green Bay than just a bunch of bad running backs, so it wouldn't be a huge upgrade for Taylor.

However, he would still be a valuable fantasy asset in a better offense in a place where he could be the clear bell-cow. Taylor would be by far the running back on the Packers' roster, and he could finally save us from the threat of having to start MarShawn Lloyd or Kaleb Johnson ever again.

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