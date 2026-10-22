Josh Jacobs, Omar Cooper Jr, And More Fantasy Football Sell-High Trade Candidates Ahead Of Week 7

When you have a fantasy football player whose value spikes, it's not always easy to capitalize and trade them to load up your roster. If everyone else wants your star, it's reasonable that you want them too, but sometimes you have to make the tough decisions and pull the trigger.



When a player's value has peaked, it's time to trade them for a haul. These are our fantasy football sell-high trade candidates for Week 7.



Sell-High Candidates: Week 7



RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers



This is going to be a tough one because you were the one who took the risk on Jacobs, and you've waited six long weeks to get him back. However, it would be wise to move him now while you have the chance.



The Packers' rushing attack has been the worst in the league by a wide margin, averaging less than 60 rushing yards per game. Granted, MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson have been terrible, but there is more to it than just the backs.



While Jacobs is much better than both of those running backs, that offensive line is going to hold him back as well. He is also coming in after almost two months away from the team.

That puts him at risk of getting off to a slow start and being more prone to a soft tissue injury. Then there is the ever-looming threat of him potentially being suspended at any given moment. If someone is offering a haul for him, it would be wise to consider making the move.



RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets



Allen has looked great, but Week 8 is looking like a realistic return date for Breece Hall. Week 7 is also a possibility; however, that looks less likely.

The fact that Hall was not put on injured reserve suggests that his timeline has him set to return right around this time. Once Hall returns, Allen will be unusable, so trade him while someone can still start him.



WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets



Cooper is a first-round rookie receiver who just had his breakout game. Unfortunately, he is also part of the Jets' passing attack. In Week 6, Christian Gonzalez locked up Garrett Wilson, while Adonai Mitchell was inactive with a finger injury.



It is going to be difficult for any Jets to post consistent production, and Wilson and Hall are going to be at the top of the pecking order in their slow-moving offense. We already went through this with Kenyon Sadiq, who caught seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, then caught three passes for 15 scoreless yards over the past three weeks.



WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs



With Rashee Rice dealing with a hamstring injury, Worthy has posted back-to-back 70-yard games. It looks like Rice is trending toward missing another game, and Worthy should step in as the Chiefs' WR1 again this week.

However, we have seen Worthy get a run as the top guy before, and it never goes well. He is due for a dud, and Rice should be able to return relatively soon. Move him now while you still can.

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