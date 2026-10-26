Josh Jacobs Returns, Cam Skattebo Bounces Back, And Chase Brown Struggles In Our Week 7 Fantasy Football Headlines

Our seventh fantasy football Sunday is now behind us, and the season is getting late quickly. We are going to help you get caught up on everything that happened yesterday and in the week that was. This is our fantasy football week in review for Week 7.



Week 7



Pittsburgh Steelers vs New Orleans Saints



- Jaylen Warren continued to be a star on the ground, rushing for 101 yards, while Rico Dowdle was their best player through the air, catching six passes for 45 yards.



- The Saints running backs averaged 0.8 yards per carry, with Kendre Miller leading the way with eight carries for six yards. Not great.



Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets



- Ollie Gordon continues to look great, rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown on 4.1 yards per carry. He has far exceeded expectations and been a fantasy revelation.



- Tight end Mason Taylor stepped up in this game, catching five passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns, while Kenyon Sadiq caught his lone target for six yards.



San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons



- It was Jordan Watkins who emerged as the Niners' top wideout, catching three of six targets for 56 yards. However, that probably won't be the case in Week 9 after the team's bye.



- With Brian Robinson Jr out, Bijan Robinson got almost all the carries. He carried the ball 20 times to Khalil Herbert's two.



Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans



- Rookie KC Concepcion had a breakout game, catching eight passes for 129 yards on a team-high 10 targets.



- Tony Pollard exploded in this game, rushing for 129 yards and three TDs, while tacking on three receptions for 26 yards through the air.



Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings



- Jonathan Taylor was the only player on the Colts who did anything, rushing for 95 yards and a touchdown.



- Jordan Mason led the backfield with Aaron Jones dealing with an injury. Mason rushed 15 times for 68 yards.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers



- Game script played a big role, but Baker Mayfield threw for just 64 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts in his return from injury. No other QB threw a pass.



- Darren Waller caught a 50-yard touchdown pass, and that's where the highlights end for the Panthers.



Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens



- Chase Brown struggled again, rushing for just 39 yards. However, Tee Higgins went off, racking up 148 yards and a touchdown.



- Josh Cuevas once again outperformed Mark Andrews, catching two passes for 35 yards.



New York Giants @ Houston Texans



- Cam Skattebo got his job back, leading the team with 17 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown.



- Tank Dell looked healthy, catching his lone target for 43 yards. Marvin Harrison also caught another touchdown this week.



Denver Broncos @ Arizona Cardinals



- Jonah Coleman led all Broncos running backs with nine carries for 54 yards.



- Trey McBride had another big game, catching 10 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.



Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions



- In his first game back, Josh Jacobs rushed 11 times for 36 yards, which we were afraid of; however, his day was saved by his five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.



- Jameson Williams caught two touchdowns, while Amon-Ra St. Brown piled up 153 yards.



Los Angeles Rams @ Las Vegas Raiders



- Tyler Higbee finished with fewer targets, receptions, and yards than both Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen. Parkinson led the way with five receptions and 48 yards, while Allen caught two touchdowns.



- Tre Tucker had another good game, topping 100 yards and catching a touchdown.



Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks



- No one did anything of note for the Chiefs this week. Cyrus Allen was their top wide receiver, catching one pass for 18 yards.



- Emanuel Wilson bounced back this week, rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown.

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