Week 8 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers: Jacoby Brissett, Kyler Murray, And Two More Steaming Options

We would all love to have a quarterback we could plug into our lineup every week; however, that's not always the case. Injuries, bye weeks, and matchups all play a part when it comes to finding a starter at the position. We are going to help you find a quarterback who will help you win your week. These are our top quarterback streaming options for Week 8.

Quarterback Streamers

QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Brissett is an outstanding streaming option this week because he's matched up against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are one of those defenses that we look to target on a weekly basis when streaming fantasy players. They are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

We know that Brissett is capable of giving us huge fantasy performances, especially in high-volume shootouts. In seven games this season, he's thrown for more than 270 yards and has two games when he's accounted for at least three touchdowns.

We've also seen him throw the ball at least 47 times three times this season. This is shaping up to be one of those games when he piles up the volume and the fantasy points.

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Murray hasn't offered us much this season as a fantasy quarterback. In five games, he has totaled just 812 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions with 132 scoreless rushing yards. However, this game will be his true test as a streamer.

In Week 8, the Vikings face the Detroit Lions, who have allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. They are allowing 26.2 fantasy points per game to the position. We are willing to bet on the matchup this week in Detroit.

QB Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Smith has had a solid floor this season, throwing just two interceptions, and has even shown off his ceiling a few times with two three-touchdown games. In seven games, he's thrown for 1,623 yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's surrounded by some impressive weapons like Garrett Wilson and first-round rookie Omar Cooper Jr.

This week, he will take on the Las Vegas Raiders, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. He should be able to take full advantage of this matchup and give you a strong fantasy performance.

QB Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles

We are including McKee for fantasy owners in deep leagues. McKee hasn't been impressive as a starter, but he has topped 200 yards and thrown a touchdown in each of his starts, so he hasn't been a complete disaster.

This week, he gets his best matchup so far against the Washington Commanders. Washington is allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

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