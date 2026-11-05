Josh Jacobs, Zay Flowers, And More Fantasy Football Sell-High Trade Candidates For Week 9

It's not always easy, but sometimes, when a player is at his peak, it's time to trade him away. Their value will never be higher, and their production is set to decline. That's when you make your move and trade them for a haul. These are the top fantasy football sell-high candidates for Week 9.

Sell-High Candidates: Week 9

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

We have been beating this drum for weeks, but we do not like what we've seen out of Jacobs at all since he returned from his stint on the commissioner's exempt list. His fantasy production has been saved by touchdowns and receptions. He has scored three touchdowns in two weeks, but he hasn't done anything we didn't see MarShawn Lloyd do, and no one wants any part of him.

In an elite matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, he carried the ball 21 times for 39 yards at 1.9 yards per carry and caught six passes for 13 yards. The week looked good because of the touchdowns, but that efficiency is horrific.

Then you also have a potential looming suspension on top of his poor play. If the allegations keep piling up, and his play doesn't warrant the headache, he becomes more likely to be sidelined.

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Granted, this one could come back to bite you if Breece Hall ends up getting traded, which we believe is a real possibility regardless of what head coach Aaron Glenn says. Glenn might not even be the coach of the Jets by the time we get to the trade deadline, so his word carries no weight.

However, it's more likely that they don't trade Hall, which is going to make a mess of that backfield for fantasy purposes. Allen has been incredible with Hall sidelined, but this will be a split backfield at best once Hall is back, and we'd expect that split to lean towards Hall. Now is the time to move Allen, because if he comes out this week and gets five carries, his stock is sunk.

RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

If you trade Swift, you have to get a haul for him. Nevertheless, he's worth shopping.

He just scored three touchdowns on Monday Night Football, and Kyle Monangai is on his back, likely within the next week or two. Let's not forget, the last time we saw Monangai, he was dominating the Bears' backfield, rushing 30 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

The addition of Jacoby Brissett does give Flowers more value than if Joe Fagnano were his quarterback for the remainder of the season, but he's still not Lamar Jackson. Flowers should be fine, but not where he was early in the season with Jackson. If you can trade him on name value to someone who does believe that he will get back being a fantasy WR1, you should move him.

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