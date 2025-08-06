Justin Fields Struggles in Training Camp as the Jets Aim for Relevance in 2025
Justin Fields was meant to come into Florham Park and provide a new energy to the New York Jets. Aaron Glenn is the new, homecoming coach and Taylor Engstrand is running the offense. Engstrand is known for being Ben Johnson's right hand man in Detroit as the pass game coordinator. The Jets are meant to bring less noise and more competitiveness this year. News out of training camp, however, is sounding like the Justin Fields experiment is strugglesome so far.
Justin Fields Struggles
The numbers for Justin Fields have been quite brutal thus far in camp. Perhaps this may be a testament to the defensive effort, but on paper this defense is not meant to be anything special. The secondary is: Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner, Brandon Stephens, Michael Carter II (Slot) and Safeties Andre Cisco, Malachi Moore (R). Though it has potential, it is not a groundbreaking contingent.
The fact that Justin Fields is struggling does not help anyone. Second year WR Malachi Corley is looking to follow up a tough rookie season with a promising sophomore effort. He is off to a bad start in this endeavor as a backup wideout.
Training camp is still in the early stages, so development is to be had. It is just August 6th and the season does not begin for the Jets until September 7th, as they will play host to Pittsburgh against their old friend, Aaron Rodgers.
Sometimes, struggles can be viewed as good. Training camp is meant to improve everyone. A smooth training camp would mean that everything is going a bit too well, and no one is improving. You do not want to peak in August, that is no good. That aside, Fields does need to play better and this week has not shown that at all. The Jets first preseason game will be this Saturday at 8:00pm in Green Bay.
Justin Fields 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Regarding fantasy football, Justin Fields is the 11th taken QB according to ADP. He provides much value on his feet, and that will be his key to fantasy relevance. This Jets offense projects to have an above-average offensive line with enough weapons to help Fields reach success. His weapons include: Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds, and a mixed bag between Allen Lazard, Tyler Johnson, Malachi Corley, and Arian Smith. Mason Taylor also looks to highlight as a promising rookie tight end from LSU.
I would air some caution in drafting Fields currently. Being 11th in ADP, I would not trust him to be my full time fantasy quarterback. If I did jump on him, I would make sure to run a two-QB combo with depth including another asset in Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, or CJ Stroud. These are all QBs below Fields in ADP with huge upside in my estimation.
As for Jets fans, it is early so I would not panic yet, but I am perked up in my seat. Saturday will be interesting to see how this team performs in real action against an opposing NFL team.