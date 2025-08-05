Justin Fields's Brutal Passing Struggles Continue at Jets Training Camp
Justin Fields is not playing well.
The New York Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason, hoping he would come in and step up as the team's starting quarterback. Through two weeks of training camp, he has yet to do that. And it seems his struggles are only mounting.
SNY NFL reporter Connor Hughes has been observing Jets practice and had bad news for those hoping Fields would play well with his new team. According to Hughes, in the two practices before Tuesday, Fields was 2-of-10 and 4-of-16.
Things may have been even worse on Tuesday. Hughes reported Fields was 9-of-17 with two interceptions, and didn't have a completion of more than five air yards. He was sacked three times and also went 1-of-4 with an interception during seven-on-seven work.
That means Fields is 15-of-43 (35%), with two interceptions during full-team work over the last three practices.
In his four-year career, Fields has completed 61.1% of his passes for 7,780 yards, with 45 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. His career passer rating is 83.9. Expecting him to suddenly become a good starting quarterback in 2025 was always a stretch. He is dealing with a toe injury, but that isn't an excuse for playing this badly.
Fields spent his first three seasons with the Chicago Bears after they made him the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers before the 2024 season. Fields opened the season as the team's starting quarterback, but was demoted when Russell Wilson was finally healthy.
We'll see if he can turn it around over the next few weeks. Tyrod Taylor is also in camp and could surpass him if he doesn't.