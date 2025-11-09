Justin Herbert And 4 More PrizePicks Plays For SNF: Steelers Vs. Chargers
Sunday Night Football features a highly anticipated AFC clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. Pittsburgh will go on the road to take on Los Angeles, with each team looking to build on wins in their last time out. Sunday night will mark Pittsburgh’s third primetime matchup in four games in a potential playoff preview full of storylines entering the second half of the season. PrizePicks users will look for lines from some of the NFL’s top players. Here are the five most-favorable PrizePicks plays for Sunday Night Football.
Justin Herbert Over 256.5 Passing Yards
Chargers star quarterback and MVP hopeful Justin Herbert enters Week 10 second in the NFL in passing yards and tied for second in passing touchdowns. So far this season, Herbert has eclipsed his 257-yard mark for Sunday night in five games. The Steelers’ defense, which has allowed the most passing yards in the NFL entering Week 10, presents a favorable matchup for Herbert and Los Angeles’ passing attack.
DK Metcalf Over 49.5 Receiving Yards
Los Angeles’ secondary, which checks into the week as the third-ranked pass defense in the league, will present a tough matchup for Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, and the rest of Pittsburgh’s passing game. Coming off a quiet day in the Steelers’ Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Rodgers will likely target his leading receiver early and often to establish his role quickly in an unfavorable matchup. His median volume throughout the entire season presents reason for optimism in a favorable 49.5-yard line.
Quentin Johnston Over 44.5 Receiving Yards
The Steelers' defense has struggled against deep receiving rooms throughout their 5-3 start to the season. A talented Chargers’ pass-catching group could give the Pittsburgh faithful nightmarish flashbacks to a recent two-game skid versus the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers. Quentin Johnston, who is coming off a four-catch, 53-yard outing with a touchdown in Week 9, should see encouraging volume in a favorable matchup against veteran Darius Slay, who has endured his share of struggles through the first half of the season.
Alex Highsmith Over 0.25 Sacks
After a quiet start to the season, Steelers pass-rusher Alex Highsmith broke out with a two-sack performance versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. The Chargers, who have given up the third-most sacks in the NFL entering Week 10, will endure a nightmarish matchup versus an emerging Steelers pass rush, headlined by T.J. Watt and Highsmith. Without the bookend tackle tandem of Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, Herbert could be in for a long day versus a talented defensive front.
T.J. Watt Over 0.25 Sacks
Pittsburgh’s former DPOY made several key plays versus the Colts last week, including a strip-sack on Daniel Jones to bring his total to 5.0 on the season. Mike Tomlin will look for Watt and his star-studded defense to continue its streak of dominant play versus a banged-up Chargers offense on the road in Week 10.