Justin Herbert Playoff Stats Ahead of Wild Card Weekend

Justin Herbert has been an elite talent since he entered the league with the Los Angeles Chargers. However, most of his success has come in the regular season, and he has yet to truly carry it over to the postseason. Herbert made the playoffs in 2022 and 2024 and lost both games in the opening round. This year, he’s preparing for a Wild Card matchup against the New England Patriots. It’s a tough matchup for Herbert and the Chargers. Let’s look at his career playoff game log and see if Herbert can flip the script this year.

2022 Wild Card Round vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

In his first career playoff game, Herbert squared off against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The young quarterback and the Chargers jumped out to a commanding 27–0 lead. In the second half, the offense cooled off, giving Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars a chance to pull off an improbable comeback and beat the Chargers 31–30. Herbert played well, completing 25 of 43 passes for 273 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. Still, after the hot start, the offense became ineffective and opened the door for the Jaguars’ huge rally.

2024 Wild Card Round vs. Houston Texans

Herbert’s second career playoff game against the Houston Texans was a total disaster. The Chargers were blown out 32–12 in a dominant performance by the Houston defense. Herbert finished with 14 completions on 32 attempts for 242 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. That outing definitely left a bad taste in his mouth, but he bounced back with a great 2025 season and earned his team another chance to compete in the playoffs. Let’s preview the upcoming matchup against the Patriots, where Herbert is looking for his first career playoff win.

2025 Wild Card Round Preview vs. New England Patriots

Clearly, Herbert hasn’t found much success in the playoffs through the first few years of his career. He could put that behind him if he’s able to rally his team to a road win against a tough opponent in the New England Patriots. The Patriots’ defense is a formidable group, ranking fourth in the NFL at 18.8 opponent points per game, eighth at 295.2 opponent yards per game, and second at 2.2 opposing touchdowns per game. Herbert and the Chargers have their work cut out for them, and they’ll need a strong game plan to find success. Still, Herbert proved he’s an elite quarterback during the 2025 regular season, and that confidence could carry over into the playoffs.

Read More Fantasy News