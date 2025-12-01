Fantasy Sports

Justin Jefferson, Aaron Rodgers, Ashton Jeanty, and the Bottom-5 Fantasy Football Offenses in NFL Week 13

The Vikings, Steelers, and Raiders were three of the worst offenses in the NFL in Week 13. Can fantasy football owners trust players from those teams or any of the others that made the Bottom-5 list this week?

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Fantasy football owners are always looking to find the best offenses to help with Start ‘Em and Sit ‘Em decisions every week, but it’s equally important to find the worst offenses to avoid. 

We’re now 13 weeks into the season (and being on this list doesn’t mean teams are going to be on this list next week or every week), but we’re starting to see some real trends emerge. If you’ve been reading this article all year, you’ll notice some repeat offenders (Titans and Raiders).   

And with that said, let’s dive into the five worst fantasy football offenses in Week 13 and try to see which ones we should avoid (or consider forgiving) as we move forward into Week 14 and beyond. 

5. Cleveland Browns

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders and the rest of Cleveland's offense didn't do much to help fantasy football managers in Week 13
Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Keion White (56) and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) sack Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns have received a bit of a boost with Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, but it hasn’t exactly been as big of a boost as fantasy football owners had been hoping for. The Browns managed just 253 total yards against the San Francisco 49ers in their 26-8 loss on Sunday, and didn’t have any massive fantasy outputs either. Quinshon Judkins remains the sole player fantasy owners should feel comfortable starting as he had 109 total yards on 26 touches. 

Week 14 Best Bet to Produce: Quinshon Judkins

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers struggled alongside the rest of his offense in their 26-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) comes off the field after failing to convert on third down in the second quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Steelers led 10-6 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite being 6-6, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the worst offenses in the league this season. They’re averaging the sixth-least total yards per game and continued on that trend against the Buffalo Bills as they managed just 166 yards of total offense in the 26-7 loss. Aaron Rodgers only threw for 117 yards as DK Metcalf only had three catches for 32 yards. Jaylen Warren continues to be the lone player on the Steelers that fantasy football owners should trust as he at least salvaged his subpar day (just 35 rushing yards) with a touchdown. 

Week 14 Best Bet to Produce: Jaylen Warren

3. Tennessee Titans

Titans RB Tony Pollard and Tennessee continued to disappoint fantasy football owners in Week 13
Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans are averaging the least yards and points per game in the league, so it could be considered a small win that they weren’t at the bottom of either list on Sunday. However, we can’t exactly celebrate a game in which they scored just three points while putting up just 188 yards of total offense. The Titans have become a fantasy wasteland at this point as their highest fantasy score on Sunday came from Tony Pollard and his stat line of 60 rushing yards and three receiving yards. 

Week 14 Best Bet to Produce: Tony Pollard

2. Minnesota Vikings

Vikings QB Max Brosmer had an awful Week 13 performance that included four interceptions
Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer (12) runs the ball during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings are becoming a mainstay on this list, and it’s happening regardless of who is under center. After a few bad offensive performances with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, the Vikings did more of the same with Max Brosmer replacing McCarthy due to a concussion. Brosmer threw four interceptions against the Seattle Seahawks as the Vikings managed just 162 yards of total offense on the day. After this shutout, the Vikings have put up just six total points over their last two games so it’s going to be hard to confidently start any of their players moving forward. 

Week 14 Best Bet to Produce: Justin Jefferson

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty was one of the biggest fantasy busts in Week 13
Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Eboigbe (92) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have set up permanent residency on this list and come in first this week after managing just 156 total yards against the Los Angeles Chargers. While Brock Bowers managed to have a solid fantasy day with 63 receiving yards and two touchdowns, no one else on the Raiders did anything that would warrant any fantasy consideration. Ashton Jeanty saved his fantasy owners in PPR leagues due to six receptions for 30 yards, but ultimately managed just 31 rushing yards on 15 carries. The Raiders are fantasy kryptonite. 

Week 14 Best Bet to Produce: Brock Bowers

