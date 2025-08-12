Kaleb Johnson And Three More Underrated Running Backs In 2025 Fantasy Football
Somehow, players always manage to fly under the radar as we get closer to fantasy football drafts. These guys who are going to help a lot of fantasy teams this year end up going overlooked. Here, we will focus on the running backs that people are not high enough on. These are the most underrated running backs in fantasy football this year based on either ECR, ADP, or both.
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
According to ECR, Taylor is ranked as the RB11. He is one of the few bell-cow backs left in the NFL, and fantasy owners aren't high enough on him. Last season, he finished as the RB7 overall in points per game. He should be ranked ahead of guys like Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs, Kyren Williams, and Bucky Irving.
In 2024, he had 303 carries and 23 targets. Those opportunities aren't going anywhere this season. The Indianapolis Colts still don't have a decent quarterback and are going to be a run-heavy attack. The team also didn't bring in any running back who's going to take significant touches away from JT.
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
It doesn't make sense why people aren't more excited for Brown. He finished as a top 10 fantasy running back last year and didn't start seeing the kind of volume we expect from him this year until Week 9. Prior to Week 9, his highest snap share was 62% after that, he never dipped below 80%. From Week 9 to Week 17, he was the RB5 overall. This year, he's being drafted as the RB12. He should be drafted as the RB7 this season. The Cincinnati Bengals didn't add anyone of note to compete with Brown for touches this season, and they should be one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. Currently, he's being drafted in the third round, which is an absolute steal.
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
The first-round rookie is being drafted as the RB17 this season, and he's going to finish as the RB1. He's an ultra-talented back and no longer has any true competition in a Chargers offense that projects to be one of the most run-heavy in the league. Initially, after he was drafted, he was expected to split touches with veteran Najee Harris at least early in the season. Then, Harris suffered an eye injury on July 4 and still has not been able to practice.
Both backs are in a new system, and Hampton now has a leg up on learning it. We also still have no idea when or if Harris will be able to play this season. Hampton should see 300-plus carries this season and a decent amount of work in the passing attack, which should land him inside the top 10 running backs. If things fall right, he does have RB1 overall upside this year.
Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Johnson is the RB27 this season, according to both his ADP and ECR. He's going to finish well ahead of that value. The Steelers drafted him to be Najee Harris's replacement in Pittsburgh, and he's essentially just a more explosive version of what Harris has been the past few years. Head coach Mike Tomlin and the offensive coordinator want to run the ball early and often. While Jaylen Warren will be playing on passing downs, Johnson will see the bulk of the carries. Not once has Harris ever failed to finish as at least an RB2 in Pittsburgh and he peaked as the RB3 overall. There is no reason Johnson won't be an RB2 this season as well.