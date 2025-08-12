Kansas City Chiefs Rankings: Patrick Mahomes And 2 More Undervalued Fantasy Targets
The Kansas City Chiefs are loaded with fantasy intrigue heading into the 2025 season. From Isiah Pacheco’s steady RB2 production to Jalen Royals’ dark horse breakout potential and Patrick Mahomes’ bounce-back campaign, this offense could deliver major fantasy value well beyond where these players are being drafted.
Value
Isiah Pacheco, Running Back
Pacheco is one of the more intriguing running backs this year due to the fantasy market’s lack of interest. Over the first third of August, he ranks 25th at running back. The threat of Kareen Hunt stealing touches and possible goal-line touchdowns is a factor. In addition, Brashard Smith may be more involved catching the ball out of the backfield.
In 2023, Pacheco was the 15th highest scoring running back (215.20) in PPR formats despite missing three games due to shoulder, quad, and concussion issues. He gained another 373 combined yards over four playoff games with three touchdowns and 12 catches on 93 touches.
The Chiefs’ running backs struggled to run the ball last year (3.8 yards per rush – 388/1,478), but they scored 13 times on the ground. Patrick Mahomes looked for his backs on 94 passes in 2024, leading to 70 catches for 603 yards and one touchdown. Over the previous three seasons, Kansas City’s running backs reached the end zone on 24 passing plays (2021 – 5, 2022 – 12, and 2023 – 7), with about 30% more catches yearly (90, 89, and 89).
I expect him to be a steady fantasy contributor as RB2 while playing in an offense that should have a rebound in scoring this year. I view him as the drop-off at the running back position, where he comes off the board. The key to him ranking higher is scoring more touchdowns. Think steady with upside, even with about 55% the Chiefs’ running back opportunity.
Pacheco is currently the RB23 in our PPR Rankings.
Deep Sleeper
Jalen Royals, Wide Receiver
Royals has a natural flow to his route running and spacing of defenders. He brings a shimmy and shoulder fake after his catches at the second level of the defense, creating yards after catch. His open-field running is an edge, along with his hands. Royals’ route running has a high floor despite needing some refinement off the line of scrimmage. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. His strength is the missing link to his early profile.
I see some CeeDee Lamb qualities in his game, making Royals a value at wide receiver this year in the NFL Draft. The next step in his development is proving that he can perform at a high level against more talented cornerbacks. He projects to be a volume wide receiver who can work the inside part of the field.
If Rashee Rice gets suspended, Royals could be a dark horse to move up to the food chain.
Royals is currently the WR85 in our PPR Rankings.
Bounce Back Player
Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback
The loss of Rashee Rice, paired with Travis Kelce turning into a chain mover, was a factor in Mahomes' decrease in fantasy value. In addition, Xavier Worthy took multiple weeks to find his NFL sea legs. The fantasy market in mid-August ranks the Chiefs’ starting quarterback eighth, with a much more favorable price point.
Kansas City should have a better wide receiver rotation in 2025, but their run game still needs a winning playmaker, and it would be hard to believe that Travis Kelce will have a rebound in value. Mahomes knows how to win, and he makes the players around him better. The Chiefs want to pass the ball, suggesting a push back to 4,500 combined yards, accompanied by a move over 35 touchdowns or a top-5 quarterback season.
Mahomes is currently the QB6 in our Quarterback Rankings.