Kayshon Boutte Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Kayshon Boutte flashed his explosive potential late last season, giving the New England Patriots hope he can evolve into the playmaker they’ve long lacked at wide receiver. After battling injuries as a rookie, the former LSU star enters 2025 with a real shot at a starting role and fantasy relevance.
Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots
Boutte has the talent to be the star wideout that the Patriots continue to miss on in most NFL drafts. He is a playmaker with deep play and scoring ability. New England could use him out of the slot, where his shiftiness can lead to impact plays on short catches. Boutte isn’t quite there in his route running.
Over 27 games at LSU, Boutte caught 131 of his 205 targets for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns. His game was on the fast track to the NFL over his first six games in 2021 (38/509/9 on 53 targets), highlighted by three games (9/148/3, 4/85/2, and 6/127/1), but a right ankle injury that required surgery ended his season. Boutte showed his potential over his final three games (8/111, 5/108/1, and 14/308/3) in 2020.
In his rookie season, he only had two catches for 19 yards on seven targets while missing multiple games with hamstring and shoulder injuries.
Boutte was a trending wide receiver for New England last season over his final three matchups (5/95/1, 4/28, and 7/117/1). His season started with two missed games, followed by dull stats over his next 12 contests (27/349/1 on 49 targets). He gained 20 yards or more on 25.6% of his 43 catches with a reasonable catch rate (63.2).
Kayshon Boutte Fantasy Football Outlook
The progress of Boutte invites a starting job for the Patriots early in the season. His experience with Drake Maye will affect Kyle Williams’s chances early in the year. At the very least, he is a player to follow this summer as Boutte should help fantasy teams in some weeks in 2025.