Kayshon Boutte Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football

Is #Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte being overlooked?



The 23-year-old was one of Drake Maye’s go-to targets last year.



Boutte Year 1:

7 Targets

2 Receptions

19 Receiving Yards

0 Touchdowns



Boutte Year 2:

68 Targets

43 Receptions

589 Receiving Yards

3 Touchdowns



