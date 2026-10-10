Kendrick Bourne, TreVeyon Henderson, And All The Top Boom-Or-Bust Fantasy Football Options For Week 5

Every week, there are some players that we look at and have to weigh their risk and their reward. We know that they can go off and win us a week, but they also have the potential to do nothing and completely sink our lineups. These are our top boom-or-bust fantasy football options for Week 5.

QB Jameis Winston, New York Giants

Winston looked much better last week than he did the previous week in horrific weather. However, he still looked like himself. He's a gunslinger, and he's always going to be.

You take the good with the bad with Winston, and he's a rare, consistent boom-or-bust quarterback. This is the same guy who reached both 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season. This week he could have a lot more boom than bust going up against the Washington Commanders, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

We expect Winston to have a huge week and finish as a QB1 this week. Nevertheless, the threat of him turning the ball over constantly and getting benched is always looming.

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Henderson has given us some of the most exciting and most frustrating performances since coming into the league as a rookie last season. However, he has absolutely exploded when Rhamondre Stevenson has been sidelined. This week is a bit less predictable, though.

Stevenson is currently listed as questionable and is expected to try to give it a go. If he can't play or is limited, then Henderson could explode. However, if Stevenson is relatively healthy, he could dominate both snaps and touches, and relegate Henderson to an afterthought. With a middle-of-the-pack matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, this is all about the player and the situation rather than the matchup.

WR Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals

We have seen Bourne explode time and time again throughout his career before fading back into obscurity. This has been the case at every stop, including the Patriots and San Francisco 49ers. In Week 1 this year, he caught eight passes for 75 yards, but he has just 108 yards on the season and wasn't targeted last week.

Last season in San Francisco, when he got a shot with multiple other weapons hurt, over a two-week period, he caught 15 of 20 targets for 284 yards. He finished the season with just 551 yards.

This has been his gimmick throughout his career, but this could be one of those boom weeks. The Cardinals are finalizing a trade of Marvin Harrison Jr and he will be inactive this week against the Detroit Lions. Detroit came into the week allowing the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Bourne should be the second option and could take full advantage.

TE Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins' status for Week 5 is up in the air due to a concussion for Chase and an adductor injury for Higgins. Depending on who plays, who doesn't, and who's limited, Gesicki could have a ton of upside. He could even be the team's top target this week.

However, Gesicki is also no stranger to disappointing fantasy owners. Even if they both miss, he could come out and lay an egg because that's just what he does. He should be viewed as a boom-or-bust tight end streamer this week, with more upside if one or both of the top wide receivers are sidelined.

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