Kenneth Walker: The Reliable RB2 Target In PPR And Standard Fantasy Football Drafts
After a limited role over the first four games (15/58 with six catches for 14 yards) in his rookie year, Walker shined over the following five weeks (96/512/7 with six catches for 34 yards). He lost momentum from Week 10 to Week 14 (39/126/2 – 3.2 yards per rush with 11 catches for 100 yards) while missing one game with an ankle issue. His season ended with three productive outcomes (26/107, 23/133, and 29/113 with four combined catches for 17 yards). Walker finished 18th in running back scoring (203.20 FPPG) in PPR formats while playing well in only half of his games.
The Seahawks gave Walker almost the same number of touches (248) in 2023 over 15 games, leading to similar stats (1,164 combined yards with nine touchdowns and 29 catches – 228/1,050/9 with 27 catches for 165 yards in 2022). He rushed for 100 yards in one game (26/105) while gaining more 100 yards in Week 3 (156 combined yards with two touchdowns and three catches), Week 10 (127 combined yards with one score and one catch), and Week 15 (112 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches). His two missed games were due to a shoulder injury. Walker was a much better player at home (16.97 FPPG) than on the road (10.08 FPPG).
Last season, Walker was a frustrating running back to manage in the fantasy market. He jumped out of the gate with a winning game (20/103/1 with two rushes for six yards). Seattle lost him for two weeks with an oblique issue. In Week 4, Walker teased again (116 combined yards with three touchdowns and four catches).
The Seahawks gave him 145 touches over his following eight matchups, but he struggled to find running room (3.2 yards per carry – 113/359/3) while maintaining his fantasy floor due to a better opportunity in the passing game (32/229/1). Unfortunately, calf and ankle issues led to Walker missing four of his final five games.
His season ended with losing stats in yards per rush (3.7) and yards per catch (6.5). Walker set career highs in catches (46) and receiving (299) over 11 games. He was on pace to gain 1,348 combined yards with 12 touchdowns and 71 catches if Walker played 17 games (never played more than 15 games in his three years with Seattle).
Kenneth Walker III 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Ranking
There’s upside to Walker’s game, and the Seahawks showed more willingness to give him a workhorse opportunity in 2024 (18.1 touches per game). His increased role in the passing game helps boost his consistency, and he has the scoring upside to post impactful outings. Walker is the 19th-ranked running back this draft season.
With 10 missed games over his three years in the league, Walker has the feel of an underachiever. He’s never ranked higher than a mid-tier RB2 in his career due to his injuries. A possible 1,200 combined yards with 10 touchdowns and 40 catches seems to be a fair starting point.
Walker is currently the RB16 in our 2025 PPR Rankings and the RB17 in Non-PPR formats.