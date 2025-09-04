Will Reichard and Two More Kicker Streaming Options for Fantasy Football Week 1
The NFL season is just about here at last. Do not forget to check out Michael Fabiano's rankings ahead of Week 1. Sometimes the kicker gets forgotten about but not here at Fantasy on SI. Anyway, the goal as always is to take some different looks at potential shorter term streaming options.
Without further adieu, let us get down to business. Keep in mind that ownership rates often vary wildly this time of year.
Three Kickers To Stream In Week 1
Will Reichard (Minnesota Vikings)
Minnesota gets a favorable matchup versus the Chicago Bears on Sunday. However, the kicking position could see one of the bigger boosts here. Will Reichard only played in 13 games last season. However, he piled up double digit points nine times. That included 18 points in his only meeting versus the Chicago Bears (3-3 FG, 3-3 XP).
That included one 40+ yard field goal and a 50+ yard made as well. Check your league scoring rules for points when it comes to longer field goals. He did go 8-for-11 from 50 or more yards. Two of those misses were in adverse weather late in the season. No such issues will exist for Week 1 versus Chicago.
Reichard was also perfect with extra points (38). That averages to nearly three a game. The Minnesota kicker is only rostered in 5.8% of ESPN leagues by the way.
Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans)
Again, this is taking a bit of a risk on a kicker with a slightly down season. Ka'imi Fairbairn did hit double digits in kicker points ten times in 2024. Sure, accuracy was a bit off but 85.7% is still solid (36-42). That includes 13-16 from 50-yards or greater. The Los Angeles Rams did not allow a ton of kicker points but the Texans' offense may bog down in field goal range often on Sunday.
This benefits Fairbairn and those streaming kicker choices. He is owned in 38.5% of ESPN and 47% of Sleeper leagues. Going for the points can be risky but can lead to plenty of rewards on Sunday.
Cam Little (Jacksonville Jaguars)
This is more about matchup than anything else. Besides that 70-yard kick everyone talks about, Cam Little was perfect on extra points and only missed two kicks in 2024 (27-29 on field goals). The Jacksonville offense draws two pretty favorable games in 2025 (vs CAR, @ CIN). With weather not likely to be a big issue in either one of these games, Little may be a big streamer early.
Carolina's defense could not get off the field allowing a league-high 532 points in 2024. With not much improvement expected, Little could benefit heavily on Sunday and people are noticing. He is up to 42% owned in ESPN leagues currently.