Kyle Monangai Set for Significant Week 1 Role With Roschon Johnson Injured
The Chicago Bears have their rookie running back, Kyle Monangai, running as their RB2 in practice with Roschon Johnson missing time with a foot injury. It's looking like that is going to carry into Week 1 with Johnson likely missing the game. This is a massive opportunity for Monangai to get significant run right out of the gates as a seventh-round rookie. As a player who was selected 233rd overall, the hardest thing to do is actually get on the field. So, this would be huge for him and his career.
We are expecting Monangai to handle at least some early-down work and possibly even the goal-line work in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. Bryan Perez of Chicago Bears On SI believes he could carve out an even larger role in their offense.
"Now fully healthy, Monangai's opportunity for meaningful regular-season touches is very real. And it all kicks off against a tough Vikings defense. In fact, the former Rutgers star has a chance to carve out a complementary role in Ben Johnson's offense, if not more. The Chicago Bears need a running back like Kyle Monangai who can gain the tough yards. That guy was supposed to be Roschon Johnson, but a foot injury continues to keep him sidelined."
Fantasy Football Impact Of Kyle Monangai's Return And Rochon Johnson's Injury
To build off of what Bears On SI had to say, there is a chance that Monangai ends up in the "David Montgomery role" in Ben Johnson's offense in Chicago, with D'Andre Swift serving as the Jahmyr Gibbs. That's not to say that either back is as good as Gibbs or Montgomery, but it could give us a hint towards their potential usage. Of course, that could change once Roschon Johnson returns, but that's a concern for another day.
As far as this week goes, we aren't willing to just throw Monangai into our lineups with zero sample size against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense. However, he does become an intriguing pick in DFS GPP tournaments. He will be a super cheap option with touchdown upside and low ownership. That is exactly the type of play that can help you win one of those big tournaments.
Dynasty owners should be thrilled by this news. This greatly increases his long-term prospects and drives up his trade value. It's up to you whether or not you want to buy or sell, but either way, you could have a much more valuable player heading into Week 2 than you had heading into Week 1.