Chicago Bears rookie poised to make huge impact in Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears are expecting big returns from rookies like tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III this season, but it's a late-round 2025 draft pick who might end up making the biggest impact in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.
When the Chicago Bears selected running back Kyle Monangai in the seventh round last April, he was viewed as a well-rounded prospect who deserved to be picked a few rounds earlier. The Bears' need at running back following D'Andre Swift's sub-par first year in Chicago was well documented, giving Monangai a rare opportunity to make the roster as a seventh-rounder.
He took advantage of that chance this summer and is one of three running backs who made the final 53-man squad.
And as Monday night's season opener approaches, it's Monangai who's poised to be Swift's primary backup.
Monangai made a strong first impression this preseason when he totaled six carries for 30 yards, but an injury prevented him from taking the field for the Bears' final two summer scrimmages.
Now fully healthy, Monangai's opportunity for meaningful regular-season touches is very real. And it all kicks off against a tough Vikings defense.
In fact, the former Rutgers star has a chance to carve out a complementary role in Ben Johnson's offense, if not more.
The Chicago Bears need a running back like Kyle Monangai who can gain the tough yards. That guy was supposed to be Roschon Johnson, but a foot injury continues to keep him sidelined.
There hasn't been much chatter around Monangai becoming a potential breakout player in 2025, but I'd circle his name as a Chicago Bear who could emerge in the early portion of the season as a featured part of Johnson's offense.