Kyle Pitts Comeback Season On The Horizon In 2025 Fantasy Football
Kyle Pitts has struggled to meet fantasy expectations over the past three seasons with the Falcons, hampered by injuries and inconsistent targets in Atlanta’s offense. In 2025, he has the opportunity to rebound as a TE2 with upside if his target share increases and he regains his big-play form.
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
In 2022, Pitts went down as a fantasy bust based on his output over his 10 games (28/356/2 on 59 targets, with his season-ending right knee injury in Week 11. His only playable stats came in three matchups (5/87, 3/19/1, and 5/80/1). He averaged 5.9 targets, with a dismal catch rate (47.5).
The Falcons never got Pitts rolling in 2023. He had three catches or fewer in 12 of his 17 games, including the final five contests. Pitts scored more than 10.00 fantasy points in PPR formats in four matchups (15.70, 14.30, 14.70, and 13.90). He scored a touchdown in three of those outcomes, and in the other game, Atlanta gave him 11 targets.
Despite the appearance of weakness in his stats (53/667/3 on 90 targets), he finished 13th in tight end scoring (137.70). The Falcons had him on the field for 64.3% of their plays. His catch rate (58.9) remains below the best tight ends in the league.
Pitts had further regression last season, averaging only 4.4 targets per game. He had an uptick in his catch rate (63.5) while continuing to make big plays (12.8 yards per catch with 40 receptions gaining 40 yards or more). He slipped to 15th in tight end scoring (131.20 fantasy points) while delivering one impact game (4/91/2). Pitts was only playable in five other contests (3/26/1, 7/88, 3/70, 7/65, and 4/44/1).
Over the Falcons’ last eight games, he only had 13 catches for 117 yards and one touchdown on 25 targets, which included five bust outcomes (1/9, 0/0, 1/14, 1/7, and 2/15).
Kyle Pitts 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Ranking
At age 24, Pitts has a chance to regain his fantasy momentum, which would require a push to 100 targets or a 33% increase in his opportunity in 2025. He ranks 19th at tight end, creating a winning pocket of upside as a TE2. Atlanta had him on the field for 61.9% of their plays last season. With some of Ray-Ray McCloud’s 2024 chances, Pitts has a chance to catch 55 balls for 700 yards with five touchdowns.
Pitts is currently the TE16 in our 2025 PPR Rankings, and the TE12 in Non-PPR formats.