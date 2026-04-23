Kyle Pitts Trade Rumors: Landing Spots If He Is Traded During The 2026 NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft now just hours away, kicking off tonight at 8 PM EST in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, rumors are now swirling wildly about potential stars. One player who is surrounded by a lot of smoke heading into Night 1 of the draft is Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

He is believed to be available on the trade block, and there are a handful of teams that could be interested in acquiring his services. These are the top potential landing spots for Pitts if he gets traded over the next few days during the draft.

Kansas City Chiefs

It's time that the Chiefs start to look into finding Travis Kelce's successor. There is a strong chance that this is his last professional season. He'll be turning 37 years old in October and has seen his production steadily decline as he mulls over his retirement each offseason.

While he's a player who is nearly impossible to truly replace, Pitts is athletic enough to fill the role well enough that the Chiefs could still run the same offense if they brought him in to be the heir to Kelce's throne. Kansas City sitting there with two first-round picks, including the 29th overall pick, make this a fairly simple trade to envision.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos have continuously tried to bring in athletic tight ends to play a similar role to what Jimmy Graham played for Sean Payton in New Orleans. They have swung and missed on players like Greg Dulcich and Evan Engram.

Pitts could be the answer to what they are looking for. Physically, he brings everything to the table that this offense needs from a stud tight end. Pairing him with Jaylen Waddle this offseason would be a massive improvement for their offense.

Carolina Panthers

Currently, we are projecting Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq to land in Carolina. However, there is a strong chance that Sadiq does last until pack 19 in tonight's draft.

If he is selected before the Panthers are on the board, they could instead opt to trade down in an effort to acquire Pitts from the Falcons. Even though we have been high on Ja'Tavion Sanders, Pitts would immediately become the Panthers top option at tight end with Tommy Tremble sitting at the top of the depth chart as of now.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News