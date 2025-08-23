Why Kyler Murray Is A Top-10 Quarterback In 2025 Fantasy Football Leagues
In 2022, Murray had a dull feel over his first seven starts, leading to one winning day (305 combined yards with two touchdowns) and two par outcomes in fantasy points (22.55 and 25.95) in four-point passing touchdown leagues. After an uptick in production in Week 8 (362/3), he missed seven of their next nine games with a hamstring issue and a torn ACL in his left knee. His best value as a runner came over his final five full starts (38/382/1). Murray didn’t have a completion of 40 yards or more while gaining a career-low 6.1 yards per pass attempt.
The Cardinals didn’t get Murray back into the starting lineup until Week 10 in 2023. He ran the ball better than expected (44/244/3) over his eight games, considering his recovery from knee surgery. Murray scored between 20.00 and 27.00 fantasy points in six of his eight starts despite offering only one positive outcome passing the ball (232/3). He gained 6.7 yards per pass attempt. His 2023 stats, projected over 17 games, would have ranked him sixth at quarterback.
Murray finished 10th in fantasy points (350.75) in four-point passing touchdown leagues. He posted three impact games (325/3, 287/3, and 264/4), with all three games coming at home. His best success passing came in Week 8 (307/2) and Week 17 (321/1). Murray ran the ball well (7.3 yards per carry), resulting in his highest output (78/572/5) since 2020. Over the past three seasons (36 games), he only had four completions of 40 yards or more, which was an area of strength earlier in his career (24 in 2019 and 2020).
Kyler Murray 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Ranking
Over his six seasons in the NFL, Murray has underachieved in passing touchdowns (1.4 per game), putting him in the league average area in passing production. He tends to the dink-and-dunk pass on too many plays, while many times closing off half the field by rolling out to a sideline. His ability to run raises his fantasy bar, but the fantasy market wants more explosive passing plays.
This draft season, Murray comes off the board as the ninth-ranked quarterback. He needs to get the memo on the zip code to reach Marvin Harrison more often during his sophomore campaign in the league. About 4,500 combined yards should be his floor, and Murray has a 37-touchdown season in his rear-view mirror (2020). Think steady with upside, until his secondary receiving corps develops.
Murray is currently the QB10 in our 2025 Fantasy Football Rankings.