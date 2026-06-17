Ladd McConkey Injury Update: A Timetable For When We Expect To See Him Back At Los Angeles Chargers Practice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey had a massively disappointing second season in 2025. Fantasy owners had high hopes for him, and things did not go well. He finished the season as the WR30 overall, catching just 66 passes for 789 yards and six touchdowns.

This offseason hasn't started off well for a potential bounce-back campaign. He is currently dealing with a left hamstring strain. The good news is that he does expect to be ready for training camp; nevertheless, those soft-tissue injuries tend to linger and are easily re-aggravated.

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey has been dealing with a hamstring injury this off-season, but he expects to be ready for training camp.



Story via @krisrhim1:https://t.co/ZA3m4LVm7A — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 17, 2026

We have no reason to believe that this will impact him by the time we get to the preseason, but this is a situation worth monitoring. It's too soon to move him down in our wide receiver rankings; however, this could give us pause if we were considering moving him up.

Fantasy Impact

WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

While McConkey did have a lengthy injury history in college, this hamstring strain does not scare us. With that said, we also aren't overly confident that he gets back to where he was as a rookie or even surpasses those totals like he was expected to do in 2025.

Our concerns are more with the situation than the player himself, even though he is a bit limited and doesn't fit the traditional build of a true outside WR1. Nonetheless, the bigger issue is that we don't expect this to be an overly pass-heavy offense.

Jim Harbaugh has built this team in the trenches to be a power-running attack, which is what we have seen him do throughout his career. He's drafted offensive linemen and running backs in the first round to play the kind of football he has proven he can win playing.

Quarterback Justin Herbert has not thrown for 4,000 yards since 2022 and has plenty of targets again this season. Quentin Johnston, Oronde Gadsden II, David Njoku, and possibly even Keenan Allen, along with a handful of young receivers who have been generating buzz, could all be in the mix. McConkey's numbers could meet in the middle somewhere between his rookie season and his sophomore season.



WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

If McConkey misses time at training camp, it could open the door for some young wide receivers to get more looks, but it would push Johnston into the role as a true WR1. He was considered by many to be the most talented wide receiver prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, but was also considered very raw. So why should anyone be surprised that he got off to a slow start to his career, but has flashed massive upside and potential in his third season?

Johnston could be a breakout star this season. Last year, he caught 51 passes for 735 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. He could easily top 1,000 yards and grab double-digit touchdowns in 2026. The more reps and targets he sees, the better he will get.

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