Last-Minute Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: AJ Brown Will Finish As The WR1 Overall This Season

The NFL season is just around the corner, so we are back with our hot takes. We are here to give you our last-minute bold predictions before the season kicks off next week.

Malik Willis Is A Top Fantasy QB

Willis is being negligently overlooked by fantasy owners this season. The same fantasy owners who went all in on Justin Fields and, dare I say it, Trey Lance in the past. Perhaps they have PTSD; I don't know? What I do know is that Willis is going to be a QB1 this season, and he will even climb into the top five.

His rushing ability alone gives him massive upside, and in his only start last season, he accounted for 348 yards (60 rushing) and three touchdowns (two rushing). The Dolphins receivers could also be much better than people are expecting. Caleb Douglas has looked great all summer, and Chris Bell is a first-round talent who they got on a discount because of a knee injury he has already returned from. You should be drafting him everywhere you can.

Omarion Hampton Finishes As The RB1 Overall

Many fantasy "experts" are all in on Justin Herbert and the Chargers' passing attack this season, but they are missing all the obvious signs that this is going to be a run-dominant team. Jim Harbaugh wants to run the ball and play defense, and has shown that by drafting offensive linemen, defense, and, of course, Omarion Hampton, while not making major investments in the passing attack.

Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston are fine fantasy options, but they aren't great players. If McConkey was drafted to the Bengals, he'd be an afterthought because he's not half as talented as a guy like Tee Higgins. Luck just has it that the Chargers WR corps isn't very good.

This team is going to run the ball early and often, and Hampton will see the vast majority of the work. Hampton will establish himself as an elite option in a great rushing scheme by outscoring Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and everyone else.

AJ Brown Finishes As The WR1 Overall Fantasy Wideout

Brown couldn't have been traded to a better situation. He steps in as the clear alpha wideout in New England with one of the best young quarterbacks in the league throwing to him, Drake Maye. Maye's strong arm is a perfect fit for Brown's style of play.

He's going to catch close to 100 passes this season, with at least 12 touchdowns, and over 1,500 yards. There is a huge season incoming for Brown.

Chig Okonkwo Emerges As A Top-10 Fantasy Tight End

Okonkwo was always a cheap option, but his ADP has actually dropped as we've gotten closer to Week 1. We are selecting him in every draft we possibly can. Even if we are drafting a high-end tight end, we are grabbing him and stashing him on our bench, which is something I rarely do with the position. Likely, and Okonkwo has been a popular duo for me as of late.

He is a talented young tight end who has been held back by his situation with the Tennessee Titans. Now he takes his talents to a Washington team that loves to utilize the tight end and isn't very deep when it comes to pass-catchers. Jayden Daniels will also be the best quarterback he's ever played with, and it's not close. Believe in the talent here and draft Okonkwo.

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