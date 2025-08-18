Late-Round Quarterback Strategy: Sam Darnold, Cam Ward, And Three More Targets
When it comes to drafting quarterbacks in fantasy leagues, some managers prefer to wait until the middle or even later rounds to select a few serviceable options, players who could surprise and finish in the top half of the position.
In many formats, there are usually plenty of waiver-wire quarterbacks available throughout the season, so loading up on skill-position players in the first 10–12 rounds can be an effective strategy. If you decide to wait until the later portion of the draft to select a signal-caller or two, here are a few names to target:
Sam Darnold – Seattle Seahawks
Darnold struggled early in his career with the Jets, Panthers, and 49ers, but he experienced a resurgence last season with the Minnesota Vikings. Taking over after rookie J.J. McCarthy was injured, Darnold thrived in a “rental” role before landing with the Seahawks. His 2024 season was impressive, as he threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns.
Currently being drafted with an ADP of 177.7 (around the 14th round), Darnold has a top-end weapon in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, plus a strong backfield duo in Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, who both contribute to his passing numbers. He’ll also have rookie targets in wide receiver Tory Horton and tight end Elijah Arroyo to throw to who both had sleeper potential in their own right.
Geno Smith – Las Vegas Raiders
Another former Jets quarterback who revived his career elsewhere, Geno Smith flourished in Seattle with two Pro Bowl campaigns in three years as a starter after sitting behind Russell Wilson. Now, he’s betting on himself with the Raiders.
Often drafted after the 10th round (ADP of 176), Smith has a promising group of weapons that includes rookie tight end Brock Bowers, running back Ashton Jeanty, and veteran wideout Jakobi Meyers. He’ll also work with intriguing rookie receivers Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech. Smith could provide excellent value and makes for a nice stack option with Bowers.
Cam Ward – Tennessee Titans
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, Cam Ward brings an experienced college résumé and the tools to shine immediately as a pro. His top target will be Calvin Ridley, who has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons after missing 2022 due to suspension.
Ward is expected to start right away and also has another talented rookie receiver in Elic Ayomanor. He’ll be supported by a strong running back tandem in Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. With an ADP of 158.7, Ward is worth drafting as a late-round quarterback, especially if paired with another option like Darnold or Smith to increase the chances of hitting on a starter.
Jaxson Dart – New York Giants
First-round rookie Jaxson Dart could find his way into the Giants’ starting lineup sooner rather than later. He’s had an impressive preseason, showcasing dual-threat ability as both a passer and runner. With an ADP of 241, Dart could be a late-round steal and might even supplant veteran Russell Wilson as the starter before the end of September.
In this case, it could be wise to draft both Dart and Wilson and see who wins the job. Over the long haul, though, Dart is the better bet, which could eventually make Wilson expendable.
Bryce Young – Carolina Panthers
Perhaps the best late-round quarterback value is Bryce Young, the former No. 1 overall pick entering his third season. With an ADP of 166.7, Young is riding strong momentum after finishing 2024 with a string of impressive performances.
This year, he now has a dynamic new weapon in rookie Tetairoa McMillan, joining veteran Adam Thielen and young receivers Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. Young is an excellent late-round target if you prioritize loading up on other positions early. However, pairing him with one of the other quarterbacks on this list could be smart, allowing managers to stream based on weekly matchups.